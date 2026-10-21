Who was Divya Vinekar? All about Alia Bhatt’s Darlings co actor who passed away on October 19

Content Warning: This article contains mention of a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Actress Divya Vinekar, known for playing a female constable in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, passed away on October 19, her friend RJ Rohini Ramnathan confirmed. Rohini declared online about Divya's unexpected demise.

Who was Divya Vinekar?

Vinekar appeared in Darlings, the 2022 dark comedy-drama starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film explored domestic abuse through the story of a mother and daughter navigating a troubled relationship. Vinekar played a female constable in the film.

Apart from Darlings, the actress was also associated with Jalsa, featuring Vidya Balan. Her professional journey extended beyond cinema, with work across radio and digital media.

Rohini shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing shock and grief over Vinekar’s unexpected passing. She also informed fans and well-wishers about the actress’ final rites while requesting them to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult period.

Sharing the news, Rohini wrote, “It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for the heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided. However, this is to inform those who wish to bid adieu to her, 10am tomorrow, 20th of October at Shivaji Park Hindu Crematorium."

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce 2nd daughter’s name as Devi Padukone Singh; Share adorable photo with Dua