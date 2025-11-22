Who was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi singer passes away at 37 after tragic road accident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on November 21, 2025, after his vehicle rammed into a truck. The singer had been travelling from Punjab's Patiala to his village in Mansa when he met with the accident.

According to a report by India Today, the 37-year-old singer breathed his last at the accident spot as his vehicle was completely mangled in the collision. While the performer passed away on the spot, police officials stated that the exact cause of the accident is still unknown.

After he was taken to the nearest hospital, his family members were notified about his demise. As the Punjabi entertainment industry mourns his loss, here is a look at the artist's legacy over the years.

Who was Harman Sidhu?

Harman Sidhu was a Punjabi singer who rose to fame after the release of his popular cassette track Paper Te Pyaar. The track brought him widespread recognition and established him as a well-known stage performer, making him a familiar face in the entertainment industry.

The song, which featured Miss Pooja alongside him, was released in 2007 and made him an iconic household name among Punjabi music lovers. Over the years, the performer released several hits, including Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, Multan VS Russia, and many others.

As fans admired him for his irreplaceable and iconic presence, he also enjoyed a considerable following on social media. However, despite maintaining an active online presence, the singer kept his personal life private and refrained from sharing much about it.

Harman Sidhu was married and also had a daughter. Although he did not disclose many details about his family, reports indicate that his wife is Raman Randhawa. While his parents and daughter occasionally appeared on his social media in the past, his wife usually stayed out of the limelight.

The singer is survived by his wife, daughter, and mother. It is also worth noting that his father passed away in May 2024, making Harman Sidhu's sudden demise an even greater shock for the family.

The Punjabi music industry is truly going through a difficult time. Earlier this year, singers Rajvir Jawanda and Gurmeet Maan also passed away.

