Who was Neem Karoli Baba? The spiritual guru who inspired devotional drama Hanuman Ansh

Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has brought the extraordinary spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba to the big screen. The devotional drama has emerged as a sleeper hit across the country. Set in 20th-century India, the film follows Lakshman Das from his childhood and spiritual awakening to his transformation into the revered mystic.

Who was Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba, whose birth name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma, was a Hindu spiritual teacher and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. Born around 1900 in Akbarpur village in Uttar Pradesh, he spent years travelling as a sadhu before eventually returning to family life. He passed away on September 11, 1973, in Vrindavan, but his teachings continue to resonate with followers worldwide.

Unlike conventional religious figures, Neem Karoli Baba was known for his unconventional lifestyle and the profound simplicity of his teachings. Numerous accounts of miracles and extraordinary experiences have also been associated with him. Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand remains his most prominent spiritual center.

Neem Karoli Baba's impact across the world

One of Baba’s most influential devotees was American spiritual teacher Ram Dass, born Richard Alpert. A former Harvard psychologist, Alpert travelled to India, where his meeting with Neem Karoli Baba profoundly influenced his life. His bestselling spiritual book 'Be Here Now' later helped introduce Baba’s teachings and philosophy to audiences across the world.

Neem Karoli Baba’s influence eventually reached some of the biggest names in technology. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs visited Kainchi Dham during his India trip in the 1970s, although Baba had already passed away. Jobs later spoke about the experience and its impact on his perspective. Years later, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg also visited the ashram during a challenging phase for Facebook, following advice from Jobs.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts has spoken about her own connection with Neem Karoli Baba. She revealed that she felt an inexplicable attraction to his photograph despite knowing nothing about him at the time. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are also dedicated followers of Neem Karoli Baba and have frequently visited his ashram to seek blessings.

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