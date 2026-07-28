Who was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand's son passes away at 70

Content Warning: This article contains mention of a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Bollywood legend Dev Anand's son and former actor Suneil Anand passed away on July 28, 2026, at the age of 70. The news of his demise was confirmed by his niece, who also requested privacy on behalf of the family as they mourn their loss.

Who is Suneil Anand?

Suneil Anand was the son of legendary actor Dev Anand and former actress Kalpana Kartik. Born in 1956 in Zurich, Switzerland, he entered the world while his parents were traveling to attend the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where he was the youngest delegate.

He earned a degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington, DC. After assisting his father on several directorial ventures in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Suneil made his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand, directed by Dev Anand. He later appeared in Car Thief, directed by Sameer Malkan, Main Tere Liye, directed by his uncle Vijay Anand, and Master, which marked his directorial debut. However, none of these films achieved commercial success.

After stepping away from mainstream acting, Suneil shifted his focus to filmmaking. In 2001, he directed and starred in the martial arts film Master. Reports stated that he underwent Wing Chun training in Hong Kong while preparing for the project. He also announced an English-language film titled Vagator Mixer, set in Goa, but the project was never released.

Following Dev Anand's passing in 2011, Suneil took charge of Navketan Films. He also played a key role in presenting Dev Anand's acclaimed 1965 film Guide at the Cannes Film Festival for a special screening in 2008.

As quoted by India Today, Suneil's niece shared a statement following his passing, saying, "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together."

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