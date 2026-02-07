Who was Sunil Thapa? Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom co-star and The Family Man actor passes away at 68

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering.

The entertainment industry has lost yet another gem. It breaks our hearts to report that senior actor Sunil Thapa is no more amongst us. According to reports, the 68-year-old star passed away on February 6, 2026, after suffering a suspected heart attack. While the industry mourns the loss of the actor, read on to know about this late Nepalese artist.

Who was Sunil Thapa?

Sunil Thapa’s association with Bollywood dates back to 1981 when he made his Hindi film debut with Kamal Haasan’s film, Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Even though he started off playing minor roles, Sunil eventually set foot in the entertainment industry. Over time, he became a popular face of the Nepali film industry and started getting promising roles in Bollywood and Bhojpuri films.

But sadly, the legend has left us for his heavenly abode. The Kathmandu Post reported that the veteran Nepali actor passed away in Kathmandu. Apparently, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thapathali when his condition got worse. He breathed his last at the age of 68.

A hospital source informed the publication, “He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death.” Many recognise Thapa as M. Narjit Singh, the resilient, strict, and determined coach from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s biographical sports film, Mary Kom. Sunil Thapa also played the role of David Khuzou in Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller TV series, The Family Man. In Nepali cinema, he is known to play impactful villainous characters.

Even though he became one of the most influential character actors, Sunil’s journey started with modelling in 1974 in Bombay. As a professional footballer, he represented many sports clubs. Before venturing into acting, Thapa also worked as a photojournalist.

He is also credited with playing key characters in multiple Nepali films and TV shows. His filmography also includes some Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu language movies. While being an actor, he also worked as the chairman of Everest Film Academy and trained many aspiring actors under him.

Pinkvilla mourns the loss of the ace actor.

