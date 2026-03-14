Why did Aamir Khan not have grand celebration for 61st birthday? Bollywood superstar opts for busy workday

Aamir Khan is one for big celebrations on each one of his birthdays, and many of his fans expected the same for his big 61st on March 14, 2026. In the past, he has hung out with the media and his friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world, and much more. However, the actor instead went for a quieter celebration this time, and here’s why. According to a report from Zoom, the star has been diligently working on his production house’s upcoming film Ek Din.

Aamir Khan works hard on his birthday

According to a source aware of the situation, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak debutant chose to be busy on his birthday instead of holding a big party. "The 61st birthday is a little different for Aamir Khan this year. Despite choosing a celebration, the superstar is completely tied up with the post-production work for Ek Din. The film is getting closer to the release, and he is deeply involved in every detail of the film, which is keeping his schedule right," as reported.

About Ek Din

The film, starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan as Rohan, Sai Pallavi as Meera, and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles, is a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day. It begins with a one-sided love story from Rohan’s side, who has a big crush on his colleague Meera but hesitates to confess it. As his company goes on a trip, he has the opportunity to make his dream come true and takes the chance to do so by wanting just one day with her.

Initially scheduled to release on November 7, 2025, Ek Din was then postponed to May 1, 2026. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, it has been directed by Sunil Pandey with Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit producing the project.

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