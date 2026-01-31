Why does Alia Bhatt want to quit social media after daughter Raha's birth? Actress says 'Don't want to keep up'

Alia Bhatt’s journey to becoming a National Award-winning actress came after a lot of struggle and scrutiny. But her life took a massive turn when she welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. While talking about motherhood, the actress told Esquire India that sometimes she wants to build a boundary and delete her social media. Read on!

Alia Bhatt on wanting to delete social media

After the birth of Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt started protecting her privacy to guard her daughter from what’s coming. Hence, there are days when she wakes up and thinks, “Okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again.”

But because she’s been receiving the love of millions of her fans online ever since she became an actress, she hesitates to cut off contact with those who’ve supported her from the beginning. “I don’t want to do that,” the actress expressed. Having said that, she is mindful of the personal things she shares online.

“Now, my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult,” expressed the diva, adding that, unlike earlier, now her photo album is full of visuals of Raha Kapoor, and she has to take extra efforts to click pictures of herself. Motherhood has changed the Student Of The Year debutant so much that now and then she feels she doesn’t fully remember what her core was before becoming a mother.

Recalling the drastic change, Alia expressed that it all happened over the course of nine months. “But when you see the child that you’ve made come to life, the scale of that change is so profound that it’s almost impossible to go back to who you were before,” she admitted.

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, the actress will be next seen in Alpha with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy action thriller also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, she has turned producer with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to tell a coming-of-age romantic comedy film, Don’t Be Shy.

