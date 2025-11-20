Why is Alia Bhatt missing in Dining With The Kapoors with Ranbir making stag appearance? Here’s what Armaan Jain says

The Netflix show Dining With The Kapoors is scheduled to arrive on the OTT platform Netflix and begin streaming from November 21, 2025. Although the show's trailer was recently released, many people noticed that Alia Bhatt was missing from the gathering, sparking speculation.

Now, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and host, Armaan Jain, has reacted to this and revealed why the actress wasn't seen.

Why is Alia Bhatt missing from Dining With The Kapoors?

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Armaan Jain said that Alia had prior shooting commitments. He added, “I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said-Work is Worship.”

The audience had first noticed Alia Bhatt missing from the trailer, which showcased all the other stars from the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and many others.

The upcoming show, conceptualized by Armaan, was pitched by him to Netflix, with The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra leading the project.

Speaking about it, the filmmaker elaborated on Alia's unavailability and added that one thing about the Kapoor family is that they are all workaholics who love what they do. She noted that there is always an understanding that everyone tries to gather and prioritize family events as much as possible, but inevitably, one or two people cannot attend because of work, and this is always acceptable.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt is next set to appear in the movie Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The movie is a spy action thriller marking the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is expected to explore the story of two fierce agents.

Featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, the movie was initially expected to release around Christmas 2025. However, due to pending work, the makers have decided to postpone the release to April 17, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actress also has the movie Love & War in her lineup of upcoming releases. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will feature Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal as her co-stars.

ALSO READ: Homebound OTT Release Date: Here’s where and when you can watch Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa-film online as it enters Oscar 2025