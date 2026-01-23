Why were Sunny Deol starrer Border 2’s morning shows canceled? Here’s what we know

Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the popular 1997 war film, is set to hit theaters today, and the excitement is off the charts. However, things may not be going as planned for the release, as reports of early morning shows being delayed and some even canceled surfaced on the internet. Technical issues were cited behind the changes, with audiences left confused. As of now, it seems that the screenings are back on track, with viewers checking out the film ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 faces delays and cancelations on the first day, here’s what happened

Reports have emerged that the Anurag Singh directorial has come across technical difficulties on its premiere day. According to Mid-Day, distributors and exhibitors faced a tough time acquiring the film’s content, which is said to have not been delivered on the night of January 22, a day before the official opening. The stress for the same was carried onto the release morning, with certain establishments having to delay the Border 2 shows and some deciding to cancel.

The long run time of Border 2, estimated to be 3 hours and 20 minutes, caused further delays in its downloading process. Cinema stations shared that a similar amount of time would be required to download the film, and distributors were informed in the early hours of Friday that the process would begin around 6:30 am.

In a report by Zoom, the delays were said to have been largely resolved by noon, with shows running back on track. The reports suggest that morning shows were indeed impacted due to content delivery issues; however, the problem seems to have been resolved as of the time of writing this. Further reports, such as the opening day box office performance and the public response to the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer, are awaited.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Final Advance Booking: Sunny Deol starrer sells 1.40 lakh tickets in National Chains, set for Rs 30 crore plus day one