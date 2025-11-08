Will Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress finally release? Jhulan Goswami biopic makers plead after Women’s World Cup win

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress might see the light of day after all. Hopes have risen about the most-awaited sports biopic film after the Indian women’s cricket team took the championship at this year’s World Cup held in India. The makers have reportedly written to the studio behind it, Netflix, in an effort to convince them. If it comes true, the actress would finally have a film release after 7 years, marking her comeback. Based on the life and story of female cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the apparent shelving of the movie disappointed many.

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress makers hope for green light

According to a report from Mid-Day, a member of the film’s core team shared, “We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience.”

The real problem with the Chakda 'Xpress’s creation was revealed as a difference in the results from what was initially pitched. “The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film”, as revealed by the team member.

How has the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup changed the tide for the awaited film? An insider shared, “The recent victory has put the attention back on the biopic. Internal discussions at the streamer have started, and the team is expected to take a final pass this month to determine if it can be released after additional work.”

The cricketer herself was seen celebrating with the winning squad right after the players lifted the trophy, and apologized for not being able to do so for the senior team in the past. Previously, the Indian women’s cricket team came close to winning the World Cup twice and finally had the opportunity to take home the trophy in their home ground.

