Will Deepika Padukone work with Ranbir Kapoor again? Actress reacts to fan’s wish for rom-com, ‘Tum cast toh karo…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have always starred in iconic Bollywood movies whenever they shared the screen. Now, it seems that Deepika also agrees that it's high time they reunited on the big screen, after a fan made a humble request urging filmmakers to cast them together.

Deepika Padukone reacts to a possible reunion with Ranbir Kapoor onscreen

In a recent social media reel, a user named Sonalika Puri expressed her desire to see Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the big screen once again.

Sharing her request, the young woman said, “This is a humble appeal to all directors and producers: can you please cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Preferably a rom-com? Tum log bolte rehte ho picturey paise nahi kama rahi, log theatre me nahi aa rahe. Tum cast toh karo saath mein unko.” (You all keep saying that movies aren't making money and people aren't coming to theatres. Just cast them together and see what happens.)

She further added, “Jis jodi ki public appearances itni zyaada buzz create kar deti hain, woh waapis screen pe aayenge toh socho kya ho jayega! Oh God, I can't even stop smiling thinking about it! Achche se script likho aur dono ko cast karo. Kyunki dono hi bohot zyada talented hain and itne khoobsurat lagte hain saath mein, yaar.”

(The couple whose public appearances create so much buzz, just imagine what will happen if they come back on screen together! Oh God, I can't stop smiling just thinking about it! Write a good script and cast both of them, because they're incredibly talented and look so beautiful together.)

What came as a surprise was that the video went viral, and Deepika even liked it, leading fans to believe that she, too, is on board with acting alongside Ranbir once again.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on his upcoming film Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as co-leads. Additionally, the actor has the much-anticipated Ramayana duology lined up.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King and Allu Arjun's tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

