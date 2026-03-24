Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge impact Bhooth Bangla’s business? Akshay Kumar weighs in

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to engage the audience. Big screens are getting sold out in a jiffy, speaking volumes of the rising box office numbers for the Aditya Dhar entertainer. While that’s happening, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is inching towards its big screen release. Sharing if Dhurandhar 2 will impact the business of his film, Kumar said three weeks is usually sufficient. Read on!

Dhurandhar The Revenge vs Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar is extensively promoting his upcoming fantasy horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. During a media interaction, the actor weighs in on the box office success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge and if it will impact the business of his movie, set to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

The Khiladi Kumar divulged that he is very happy that Durandhar 2 is running so well and attracting such large audiences. This film has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Having said that, he added, “Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days. This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions.”

The Sky Force actor further shared that both films are made in different genres. While Dhurandhar 2 is an adult action movie, Bhooth Bangla is for kids and families. He further highlighted that they didn’t make the comedy movie keeping in mind the current trend. "We rather looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend," the actor stated.

About Bhooth Bangla

After multiple reschedules, Bhooth Bangla is finally hitting cinemas on April 10, 2026. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan after more than a decade. Bankrolled by Akki, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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