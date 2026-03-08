Women's Day 2026: 9 Inspiring films that celebrate women’s courage, independence and power feat Assi, Mardaani, Queen

Women across the world demonstrate resilience, strength, and determination in every aspect of life. This spirit is shown on the big screen through characters who refuse to back down and choose to stand up for themselves. These women inspire audiences with their courage, independence and ability to challenge societal expectations. Their stories make us reflect and cheer as they overcome obstacles and carve their own paths. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let's celebrate such powerful portrayals of women in cinema.



Here’s a list of nine must-watch films that highlight women who show perseverance, grit, and power to transform the world



1. Assi

Taapsee Pannu’s hard-hitting courtroom drama, Assi released in cinemas on February 20, 2026. The movie showcases the actress donning the black coat to not just fight for justice but to pose a very important question: Where is our society heading? Kani Kusruti’s character’s story forms the central theme of Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama. While Taapsee Pannu is efficiently holding the narrative, actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, and Revathy also gave impactful performances.



2. Queen

Queen is a coming-of-age drama that beautifully portrays a woman discovering independence and self-worth. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in one of her most celebrated performances. The story follows Rani, a simple Delhi girl whose wedding plans collapse when her fiancé, played by Rajkummar Rao, abruptly calls off the marriage. Instead of letting heartbreak define her, Rani bravely decides to go on her planned honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam alone. During her journey, she meets new people, experiences unfamiliar cultures, and gradually gains confidence. What begins as a painful setback soon becomes a life-changing adventure, helping her discover independence, self-respect, and the joy of embracing her true self.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical drama that tells the inspiring story of a young woman who rises to power in Mumbai’s red light area. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali Productions, the film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The story follows Gangubai, a girl sold into prostitution at a young age, who becomes a powerful and respected madam in Kamathipura. She fights for the rights of women in her profession while navigating the challenges of crime, politics and society. With courage, intelligence and compassion, Gangubai transforms from a victim into a fearless leader, advocating for justice and dignity for herself and others in the community.

4. Thappad

Thappad is a story of Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, who is content shouldering her responsibility of being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Due to circumstances, she later decides to stand-up for herself even if it means going against her family, her husband and generations of mental conditioning. A slap forms the catalyst for her journey and a metaphor for the stories of many other women caught up in different versions of the same problem. It is a socially conscious drama about a woman who reevaluates her marriage. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, with supporting performances by Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah.

5. Kahaani 1, 2

Kahaani is a gripping thriller about a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata, uncovering secrets and deception along the way. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, the film stars Vidya Balan as the determined protagonist, with supporting roles by Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Praised for its taut screenplay, clever twists, and immersive storytelling, Kahaani remains one of the most acclaimed thrillers in modern Indian cinema.

Kahaani 2 is a suspense thriller that follows a mother’s desperate search to protect her kidnapped daughter, uncovering shocking truths along the way. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, the film stars Vidya Balan in the lead role, with supporting performances by Arjun Rampal and Jugal Hansraj. Known for its suspenseful narrative and emotional depth, Kahaani 2 keeps viewers on edge while highlighting a mother’s courage and resilience.

6. Mardaani 1, 2, 3

Mardaani is a gripping crime thriller that follows a fearless police officer who takes on a ruthless human trafficking ring. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role, with supporting performance by Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is praised for its intense storytelling, strong female protagonist, and socially relevant theme highlighting the fight against crime.

Mardaani 2 is a hard-hitting crime thriller that follows fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she hunts a brutal serial killer. Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role, with supporting performance by Vishal Jethwa.

Mardaani 3 is a 2026 action‑thriller that continues the popular crime franchise with a high‑stakes investigation and a strong female lead. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film stars Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the determined police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. She is joined by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles as they confront a chilling case of missing girls and unravel a dark conspiracy.

