Yami Gautam denies resorting to 'cheap PR tactics' to shade Kriti Sanon: 'Have always focused on my work'

Yami Gautam hasn’t been spotted at award functions or big Bollywood parties. However, there are many like Kriti Sanon who celebrate the big wins. Recently, when Sanon received the Best Actor award for Tere Ishk Mein, someone created a reel by clubbing clips of Kriti accepting the trophy and Yami saying she doesn’t seek validation from award functions. Apparently, Gautam accidentally liked the video, unknowingly creating controversy. Now, the Haq actress has issued a clarification. Read on!

Yami Gautam clears the air around a controversial reel

After stirring controversy by “accidentally” liking a video mocking Kriti Sanon for accepting an award, Yami Gautam took to social media to clear the air. The Article 370 expressed, “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor.”

She further opined that actors are tagged in multiple things every day, and the video in question was from an award-function. Sharing her stance, she added, “It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.” In the note, Gautam further stated that she has never “resorted to cheap PR tactics” to pull someone down and has just focused on her work and moved on.

She went on to lash out at social media handles and media portals, finding controversy in every situation and turning it into coffee-table gossip. “But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that. I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work,” the actress concluded.

Take a look:

Coming to the reel in question, the viral video shows Kriti flaunting the Best Actor award she received at a recently-hosted award ceremony. The other half of the clip shows Yami saying, “We try everything, still doesn’t work. So, I have stopped seeking any validation; if I get the award, then only I am a good actor.”

On the work front, Yami is set to make a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, while Kriti is busy with Cocktail 2.

