Yami Gautam reacts to Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift debate: ‘Our industry operates differently…’

Yami Gautam has spoken up. Addressing the ongoing uproar and discussion over the 8-hour shift demand that Indian actress Deepika Padukone seemingly made to the producers of two of her films Spirit and Kalki 2, the actor shared her clear stance on it: Speaking to Times Now News about the decision between directors, producers, and actors, she shared how the film industry works differently than others, making it difficult to follow a schedule.

Something that’s been in the business for decades, the Bala actress spoke about being a mother and how that does not change, no matter what. It is believed that the demand came in lieu of the birth of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua, whom the actress wishes to care for. "Regardless of whether you are employed or a stay-at-home parent, every mother is unique and does everything possible for her child. No one holds more importance to a mother than her child. Regarding my profession, the manner in which I select my scripts is entirely separate from my personal life."

Yami Gautam also added that the demands cannot be absolute, "While we may desire a time limit like in other professions, our industry operates differently. There are various factors, such as locations, permissions, and the involvement of other actors and technicians. Therefore, the idea of a time limit is quite subjective and relies on the collaboration and understanding between an actor, a producer, and a director."

Meanwhile, the director spoke of a different side to the story, "This has been a longstanding issue. Some actors work only eight hours a day, five days a week, and avoid night shoots. This arrangement is agreed upon in advance by the director, producer, and actor. So why has it become a problem when a female actor raises this concern? Ultimately, we are all human beings creating art and expressing emotions under challenging conditions. Therefore, I see no issue in discussing time constraints if they align with the production's needs. If it works, they proceed; if not, they don't."

Recently, there have been mixed responses to the debate, with many actors coming in support of the Pathaan star, and others not being happy with her quitting two projects because of it.

