Dhurandhar 2 first review: Yami Gautam says Ranveer Singh starrer is ‘beyond extraordinary’, praises Aditya Dhar’s efforts

Amid reports of a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actress Yami Gautam has spilled what the film made her feel. Recalling her experience of watching the project, she expressed how its impact was difficult to put into words. Dhurandhar 2, as it is being called, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has been rumored to star as the infamous Bade Sahab.

Yami Gautam shares her first reaction to watching Dhurandhar 2

Speaking at a News18 event, Yami Gautam revealed her thoughts on watching the film in a rare pre-release review. “I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional.”

Making her deeply concerned and moved beyond words, she added, “I had to catch a flight that day, so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya, but later, I couldn’t do anything. I had to read a script, but I couldn’t; I had to watch something, but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what I would tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced.”

The actress shared praise for her husband Aditya Dhar’s hard work on the film and how the viewers will be able to witness it firsthand, “Aditya loves his audience and the country, and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that the audience will never forget."

Pinkvilla was first to report that the 37-year-old star has been roped in to play an important part in the sequel, however Yami Gautam refused to confirm her participation. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and more starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

ALSO READ: Director says Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will ‘eat into each other’s business’ due to unfortunate clash: ‘People don’t have money’