Yash’s Ravana Wins Over Audiences Across North and South: Ramayana Makes a Strong Mark Across Regional Markets

There are very few stars who have looked beyond the boundaries of their own film industries and actively worked towards taking Indian cinema to a wider audience. Rocking Star Yash has been one of them. His vision was evident during the making of KGF, when he championed the idea of taking a Kannada film to audiences across the country through a pan-India release. At a time when regional films were largely confined to their respective markets, Yash firmly believed that Indian stories deserved a much wider audience.

The film is connecting with audiences across North and South India, with Yash’s portrayal of Ravana emerging as one of its major talking points. Within its first six days, Ramayana had grossed approximately Rs 522 crore in India and Rs 812 crore worldwide, including around Rs 290 crore from overseas markets. The film added an impressive Rs 92 crore net on Day 6 alone, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 436 crore and underlining its strong theatrical momentum.

The love for Yash is particularly evident in the North, where audiences are embracing his portrayal of Ravana. Trade analyst Komal Nahta, while reviewing the film and its performances, highlighted Yash’s growing appeal in the Hindi-speaking markets, saying, “Yash’s box-office performance in several of his earlier starrers too, in the North has been phenomenal. The kind of numbers Ramayana is putting up in the Hindi market clearly reflects the tremendous pull he enjoys among audiences here. For, if the Ravana of Ramayana were to be weak in front of Rama, the game would have been lost. What is noteworthy is that Yash has managed to establish himself as a major crowd-puller in a market that was once considered outside his traditional territory. His name, screen presence and the anticipation around his performance are translating into footfalls, and that is a strong indication of the pan-India stardom he has built. He is no longer just a star from the South; he is a star whose films are drawing audiences across the country.”

The response across the Southern markets has been equally encouraging. On Day 6, Karnataka contributed approximately Rs 15.50 crore gross, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 4 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs 5 crore, and Kerala at Rs 3.75 crore. The numbers underline the strong connect Yash continues to enjoy in the region, while also reflecting the film's acceptance across markets traditionally driven by their own regional superstars. Adding to the milestone, the Kannada version of Ramayana has crossed Rs 50 crore in gross collections, marking a first for a dubbed film.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier captured Yash’s unique cross-industry appeal, observing, “What Yash has achieved is a great example of how Indian cinema can move beyond language and regional boundaries. He has a tremendous following in the South, and the response to Ramayana across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala reflects that connect. At the same time, he is taking that popularity to audiences across India and beyond. His vision has always been bigger than one industry or one market, and he is now seeing that vision translate into results.”

For Yash, the vision has always extended beyond individual films and box-office success. He has consistently believed in taking Indian cinema to a global audience, drawing inspiration from the growing international reach of industries such as Korean cinema. This larger ambition is reflected in his decision to come on board as a producing partner on Ramayana, alongside Namit Malhotra, and contribute to a project that aims to showcase Indian storytelling on a global platform.

From championing KGF’s pan-India journey to backing Ramayana as an actor and producer, Yash is taking forward a vision of Indian cinema that transcends languages, regions and international boundaries.

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