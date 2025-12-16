Year Ender 2025: 7 major Bollywood controversies— Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Vanga to Ranveer Singh’s Kantara row

Trigger Warning: The article has mentions of stabbing/attack.

Indeed, 2025 proved to be an impressive year in terms of the responses the Indian cinema received, both at national and global levels. While movies like Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, and Chhaava stormed the box office, Homebound and Superboys of Malegaon emerged as festival favourites. The industry also witnessed various controversies, scandals, and fallouts, which led to a lot of noise on social media. Whether it was Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, or Ranveer Singh's viral clip in which he imitated Rishab Shetty's Kantara performance, Bollywood witnessed several controversies in 2025. So, let us take a look at them.

1.⁠ ⁠Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed and making a comeback

In January 2025, an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home and stabbed him. The Devara actor suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He remained hospitalized for a couple of days and then returned to his home. Saif had a violent confrontation with the man, thereby sustaining injuries near his neck and spine.

2.⁠ ⁠Deepika Padukone’s fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, sparking 8-hour work shift debate

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit is among the most-anticipated movies of 2026. However, a huge controversy erupted after Deepika Padukone walked out of Spirit as the female lead. It was reported that Padukone’s demands didn’t sit well with the makers, which led to their fallout. One of the major demands was an 8-hour work shift. As the fiasco escalated, several personalities from the industry opened up about their take on fixed working hours and work-life balance.

3.⁠ ⁠Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 divided audience

Fans were thrilled to have the OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. Things turned sour when Paresh walked away from the film, leaving everyone shocked. The exit led to financial strain on the production and legal battle from Akshay Kumar. In fact, the public feud between him and the makers turned into a major headline. However, Paresh later confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3.

4.⁠ ⁠Diljit Dosanjh faced massive backlash for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh faced criticism for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film titled Sardaar Ji 3. He was trolled on social media and soon the debate snowballed into a sensitive matter.

5.⁠ ⁠Ranveer Singh mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 climax scene met with huge backlash

During his presence at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranveer Singh recreated the climax scene from Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor also referred to the daiva as a 'ghost.' His video went viral on social media, triggering massive backlash. Many viewed his act as 'mockery' and as the outrage escalated, Ranveer issued a public apology. The Dhurandhar actor emphasized he deeply respects all cultures.

Reacting to the same, Rishab commented, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred."

6.⁠ ⁠Jaya Bachchan's remark on paparazzi

The equation between paparazzi and Jaya Bachchan often becomes a hot topic. In one of her interviews, she mentioned having a 'zero relationship' with them. What added fuel to the fire was when she questioned the background and education of the photographers at an event. Jaya said, "Yeh jo bahar drainpipe tight, gande pant pehen ke, haath mein mobile leke… they think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want.”

7. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding called off

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with musician Palash Muchhal was called off recently. The reason behind their sudden decision was reported to be the health issues of Smriti’s father Srinivas Mandhana. There were speculations of cheating swirling on the internet. Though neither of them confirmed or denied the online rumours, they unfollowed each other on social media.

Disclaimer: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers/viewers. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

