Year Ender 2025: From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif — Actresses who embraced motherhood for the first time

Bollywood saw a heartwarming wave of new beginnings in 2025 as many leading actresses embraced motherhood while continuing to balance their careers. From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, many stars shared their personal milestones with fans through heartfelt posts and announcements. Here’s a look at the actresses who welcomed their first child this year.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra started the year’s baby boom early in February 2025. The War 2 actress even attended the Met Gala with her baby bump, creating headlines globally. On July 16, the couple shared the birth announcement of their baby girl.

Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” Later, they revealed her name, Saraayah Malhotra, meaning “God’s princess.” Sharing a photo of her tiny feet in woollen socks, the couple wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms… our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.”

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul announced their pregnancy in March 2025. Their daughter Evaarah was born on March 23. The couple called her, “Our baby girl, our everything,” and said her name means “Gift of God.”

Athiya shared glimpses from her early days of motherhood, including a sun-lit picture showing her “mummy glow,” a close-up of Evaarah’s tiny feet, and customized wooden combs engraved with her name. She also posted a photo of the one-month celebration cake.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, who have been together for over 15 years, announced their pregnancy in July 2025. On their fourth wedding anniversary, November 15, they welcomed a daughter.

Their announcement read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed Parents – Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” The caption added, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, MP Raghav Chadha, revealed they were expecting in August with a post featuring “1 + 1 = 3.” Their baby boy arrived on October 20. The couple later shared his name, Neer, which means “pure, divine, and limitless.”

Their note read, “Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer — pure, divine, limitless.” A source confirmed the name is also a blend of their own: “Nee” from Parineeti and “R” from Raghav.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy with a picture of her baby bump and the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” They welcomed their son on November 7, 2025.

The couple shared a graphic announcement card but chose not to reveal pictures. Fans continue to wait for their first glimpse of the newborn.

