Year Ender 2025: From Sohum Shah in Crazxy to Vishal Jethwa in Homebound; Revisiting the most overlooked performances of the year

As 2025 draws to a close, it’s time to look back at some performances that didn’t always make the loudest noise but managed to grab the attention of the audiences. The year witnessed some extraordinary performances that were emotionally gripping but somehow slipped under the mainstream radar. These actors didn’t just play characters; they embodied them, often elevating their films far beyond expectations.

Here’s a look at the most overlooked performances of 2025:

Abhishek Banerjee in Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee left audience amazed with his haunting performance in Stolen. With quiet intensity and emotional precision, he portrayed a man spiralling through fear, guilt, and desperation. Going by the social media buzz, this performance deserved far more conversation.

Sohum Shah in Crazxy

Sohum Shah delivered an intense performance in Crazxy. In this one-man powerhouse, he navigates a gritty and unpredictable narrative layered with emotional depth. Moviegoers were amazed by his versatility, oscillating between chaos and control while keeping the audience completely invested. Despite the film’s acclaim, the audiences expected more applause.

Sanya Malhotra in Mrs

In Mrs., Sanya Malhotra left her fans surprised as she proved why she is one of the finest performers of her generation. Her character brought the blend of vulnerability and defiance, layered with the smallest emotional beats. Her portrayal of a woman navigating identity, duty, and ambition was nothing short of exceptional and deeply relatable.

Adarsh Gourav in Superboys of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav shone bright in Superboys of Malegaon, capturing the innocence and aspiration of small-town dreamers with sincerity. Netizens loved his grounded, effortless performance, carrying the film’s heart and humor. It’s the kind of role that might stay with you long after the credits roll.

Gulshan Devaiah in Kantara Chapter 1

Gulshan Devaiah brought a quiet fire to Kantara Chapter 1. His performance added layers of mystery to the narrative, grounding the film’s larger-than-life scale. It was a controlled, compelling act!

Vishal Jethwa in Homebound

Vishal Jethwa, alongside Ishaan Khatter, added Homebound as another testament to his brilliance. His character in the film was emotionally dense and heartbreaking, which stood out as one of the finest.

2025 was filled with many standout performances, with honesty, depth, and soul. Their work may have been overlooked, but it undoubtedly grabbed attention.

