Year Ender 2025: Remembering celebrities the film industry lost this year - From Dharmendra to Satish Shah

The year 2025 was difficult for the Indian entertainment industry as it lost several respected personalities from film, television, music, and advertising. These stars left behind timeless work that continues to inspire audiences. Here is a look at the celebrities who passed away this year and the legacies they built over decades.

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 in Mumbai. The 89-year-old star, known as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” was celebrated for classics like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Phool Aur Patthar among others. He was hospitalized on November 10 due to breathlessness and was later discharged, but his health continued to decline. His death was mourned widely by fans and the film fraternity.

Sulakshana Pandit

Actress and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 6 at the age of 71. She was known for films such as Uljhan, Apnapan, and Khandaan. A prominent face of the 1970s and ’80s, she worked with Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, and Shashi Kapoor. Fans across India remembered her contributions to cinema and music.

Satish Shah

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known as Indravadan Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away at 74 on October 25. He was also appreciated for his role in Hum Saath Saath Hain and Main Hoon Na. His comic timing made him one of India’s most loved television and film personalities.

Govardhan Asrani

Legendary actor Asrani passed away on October 20 at the age of 84. With a career spanning over five decades, he entertained audiences through films like Sholay, Khatta Meetha, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Known for his expressive performances, Asrani remained adored across generations.

Shefali Jariwala

Actress Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She became a pop culture icon with the hit track Kaanta Laga and also acted in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Reports stated that she passed away following a cardiac arrest, leaving fans shocked.

Zubeen Garg

Singer and composer Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore at the age of 52. He was known for his multilingual work in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi. Popular tracks like Janmoni, Dure Dure, and Panchana remain favourites among his fans. His sudden demise saddened the music community nationwide.

Piyush Pandey

Advertising icon Piyush Pandey passed away at the age of 70 on October 24. He shaped India’s advertising scene with some of the most memorable campaigns. Reports said he passed away after a prolonged illness. The industry still remembers him for his creative storytelling and leadership.

Manoj Kumar

Actor Manoj Kumar, fondly known as Bharat Kumar, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. Beginning his journey in 1957, he delivered classics such as Purab Aur Pachhim, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Kranti. His patriotic films shaped an entire era of Hindi cinema.

Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 at the age of 81. She had a brief but memorable presence in Bollywood before moving on to interior design, where she created luxurious spaces for several celebrities. She was remembered lovingly by her family and fans.

Pankaj Dheer

Actor Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15. Apart from being known for playing Karna in Mahabharata, he was also seen in many films and television shows. His demise left the industry grieving the loss of a respected performer.

Rishabh Tandon

Singer and composer Rishabh Tandon passed away on October 21 after a major heart attack. His popular songs included Chaand Tu, Fakeer Ki Zubaani, and Yeh Ashiqui. Fans remembered him for his soulful musical style.

Rajvir Jawanda

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away on October 8 after sustaining injuries in a bike accident. He was hospitalized for 11 days but succumbed to multiple organ failure. Songs like Dheeyan, Kangani, and Maavan made him a favourite among Punjabi music lovers.

Jaswinder Bhalla

Popular Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on August 22. He was widely loved for his comedic roles in films such as Carry On Jatta, Sardaarji, and Mr & Mrs 420. His passing marked a huge loss for Punjabi cinema.

Sandhya Shantaram

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram passed away on October 4 at the age of 94. She acted in Hindi and Marathi films like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Pinjra, and Do Aankhen Barah Haath, and was known for her graceful performances.

Pritish Nandy

Poet, journalist, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8 at the age of 78. He was associated with films like Sur, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. His multidimensional career made him a respected figure in Indian media.

B. Saroja Devi

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee B. Saroja Devi passed away on July 14 at 87. She worked across multiple Indian languages and appeared in more than 200 films over seven decades. She was widely known as Abhinaya Saraswathi.

Ravikumar Menon

Malayalam and Tamil actor Ravikumar Menon passed away on April 4 at the age of 71 after battling lung cancer. He acted in over 100 films and was remembered for his charming screen presence.

C. Krishnaveni

Legendary Telugu actress and producer C. Krishnaveni passed away on February 16 at the age of 100. As one of the early women producers in South Indian cinema, she played a crucial role in shaping Telugu film history.

Kota Srinivasa Rao

Renowned Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away on July 13 at the age of 83. He appeared in more than 750 films and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2015. His impact on Indian cinema was immense.

Dheeraj Kumar

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away on July 15. He was 79 and had been suffering from acute pneumonia. His family friend Ajay Shukla told PTI, “He passed away this morning at 11:00 am due to pneumonia.” He was known for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and for producing television shows like Om Namah Shivay and Adalat.

