Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi to get divorced after 5 years of marriage and 2 kids

Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi are going their separate ways. After being married for five years, the German actress and her dental surgeon partner are choosing to file for divorce. But the duo continues to be family. In a report shared by HTCity, the actress confirmed her separation and asked for due privacy. She also shared that the couple will continue to co-parent their two children through this.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi are headed for a divorce

After initial speculations concerning their relationship, Evelyn Sharma has confirmed her divorce from her husband of five years, Tushaan Bhindi. The couple that got engaged in 2019 and then tied the knot in 2021, share two kids, a boy and a girl, whom they have since welcomed into their little family. Sharing an update on their separation, the former model shared their plans to raise their children together and assured that the decision was indeed mutual, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."

After making her Hindi film industry debut with From Sydney with Love in 2012, Evelyn Sharma has appeared in multiple popular projects. One of her most talked-about appearances remains her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin. Her other acting contributions include Issaq, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, and many more.

Apart from Bollywood, she has also dipped her toes into Punjabi, English, and Telugu cinema. She is known to be currently residing in Sydney, Australia, from where she keeps updating her social media followers with regular updates of herself and her kids, while stepping away from the spotlight since her portrayal in Saaho as Jennifer, which marked her Tollywood debut in 2019.

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