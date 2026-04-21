Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s family drama with Sooraj Barjatya to release on November 27, 2026

Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, has finally locked in its release date. The upcoming musical family drama, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is slated to hit the big screens in November this year.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Release Date

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, with the iconic ‘Prem’ character from Sooraj Barjatya’s films making a return after 11 years. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, as per an official update on social media.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Sooraj Barjatya brings his next BIG screen family entertainer! Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, with music by Himesh Reshammiya! In theatres – 27th November 2026. Save the date!”

Here’s the post:

Ayushmann’s portrayal of the character Prem is said to embody gentle simplicity and innocent mischief, with the actor bringing the role to life beautifully alongside Sharvari. The pair will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. Sharvari adds the beauty, grit, and substance that Rajshri heroines are known for through her performance. Their effortless chemistry and magical screen presence are something to look forward to.

The film has been produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. With Himesh Reshammiya stepping in as the music composer, the upcoming film marks their reunion after 11 years. Previously, they worked together on Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was released in 2015.

Earlier, director Sooraj Barjatya helmed the film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and others in key roles. The adventure drama earned him the National Award for Best Director.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in a lead role in the film Thamma, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The horror-comedy film was the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Looking ahead, the actor has Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in his lineup. The romantic comedy also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz, and others in key roles. The standalone sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on May 15, 2026.

On the other hand, Sharvari is next set to appear in the action film Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

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