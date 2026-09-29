Yeh Prem Mol Liya Song Jai Ambe Bol: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari's colorful Garba track brings Navratri energy; Video

The festive spirit surrounding Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya has received a musical boost with the release of its second song, Jai Ambe Bol. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the vibrant track captures the energy of a traditional Garba celebration and arrives just ahead of Navratri, setting the mood for the upcoming festivities.



Jai Ambe Bol song brings festive energy to Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The new song transports the lead pair into a colorful festive setting, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari joining the celebrations through energetic Garba sequences. Packed with bright visuals and lively choreography, Jai Ambe Bol brings a distinctly celebratory feel to the film’s soundtrack while keeping the traditional dance form at its heart.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Jai Ambe Bol marks a special milestone in the composer’s musical journey as his first-ever Garba composition. Shreya Ghoshal lends her voice to the song, bringing an upbeat quality to the composition.

Watch the song Jai Ambe Bol from Yeh Prem Mol Liya below:



About the film Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Ayushmann’s portrayal of the character Prem is said to embody gentle simplicity and innocent mischief, with the actor bringing the role to life beautifully alongside Sharvari. The pair will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. The film has been produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, with the iconic ‘Prem’ character from Sooraj Barjatya’s films making a return after 11 years. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s family drama with Sooraj Barjatya to release on November 27, 2026