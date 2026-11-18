Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. Ahead of the Sooraj R. Barjatya directorial’s release, the makers have unveiled a musical and melodramatic trailer that explores the film’s central theme and introduces its characters.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer Review

Running for 3 minutes and 45 seconds, the trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya follows the story of Prem and Purva, two individuals who fall in love and begin dating with the intention of getting married. However, things take a turn when Purva admits that she cannot leave her family behind and move in with him, in keeping with traditional expectations.

This leads Prem to question why he and his family cannot move into her home instead, setting the stage for the film’s narrative.

Watch the trailer here:

As the trailer progresses, Yeh Prem Mol Liya explores the privileges and responsibilities associated with family relationships. With traditional expectations being questioned, the film examines the conflicts that arise when two families from contrasting backgrounds and lifestyles come together.

Positioned as a musical family drama, the film features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with the trailer offering several melodious tracks. However, certain moments also stand out for their intense melodramatic treatment.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, and others in key roles.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film has cinematography by Manoj Kumar Khatoi and editing by Shweta Venkat Mathew.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in a lead role in the comedy film Udta Teer, directed by Aakash Kaushik. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, the film also featured Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, and others in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Meanwhile, Sharvari was last seen in a lead role in Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller received mixed-to-negative reviews.

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