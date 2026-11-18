Sooraj Barjatya is back with Ye Prem Mol Liya. The legendary filmmaker is returning to the big screen after a 12-year gap. This time, he finds his 'Prem' in Ayushmann Khurrana. Touted as a modern progressive family love story, Ye Prem Mol Liya's trailer was unveiled today. Here's a look at how netizens found the trailer.

A social media user commented, "Prem ka character kaafi relatable aur endearing lag raha hai. Ayushmann has that natural charm which makes such characters even more believable. Waiting for #YehPremMolLiya." Another one said, "Prem ki journey sirf uski personal story nahi lag rahi, balki ek aisi baat hai jisse bahut saare families connect kar sakte hain. #YehPremMolLiya"

A third social media user tweeted, "Yeh ‘YEH PREM MOL LIYA’ TRAILER LAUNCHED IN GRAND STYLE – IN CINEMAS ON 27 NOV 2026.... love, family, and emotions with #YehPremMolLiya #AyushmannKhurrana #Sharvari starrer was unveiled. What happens when the groom moves into the bride’s home, the woman calls the shots in her relationship, and marriage is no longer about choosing between sasural and mayka?#YehPremMolLiya is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 27 Nov 2026."

Another one wrote, "@rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya don’t make movies. They create legacies! And #YehPremMolLiya is another glorious addition. The powerful trailer shows @ayushmannk and @sharvari like never before. #HimeshReshammiya being his melodic best. And a great ensemble! This one carries the warmth of a true Rajshri experience. In cinemas November 27!"

Check out all the tweets below:

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, and others in key roles.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film has cinematography by Manoj Kumar Khatoi and editing by Shweta Venkat Mathew.

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