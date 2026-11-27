Sooraj Barjatya is back with his signature brand of family entertainment with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. Released in theaters on November 27, the romantic family drama marks the first on-screen collaboration between the actors. As audiences catch the film on its opening day, social media is buzzing with reactions, with several viewers appreciating its music, emotional storytelling and old-school Bollywood charm.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter Review

One viewer praised Himesh Reshammiya's compositions and Sooraj Barjatya's approach to bringing back the Bollywood musical, writing, "There’s something beautiful about Sooraj Barjatya presenting a true Bollywood musical: a dead genre when most movies present songs as montages, remixes and do the one odd item song! Himesh has cooked but it’s an odd adjustment for Ayushman to be playing a singer in the film & he’s lip syncing vocals for Vishal Mishra, Himesh Reshammiya & Keshav Anand "

Another viewer highlighted the film's performances, colourful visuals and nostalgic appeal, while pointing out certain shortcomings in its screenplay and second half. The post read, "#YehPremMolLiya - Bollywood’s Favorite Family Drama Genre is Back. 90s Style film & Music. Chartbuster Songs. Sharvari looks Beautiful & Awesome Perf. Ayushmann, Anupam Kher, Mom, Dad… Gud Perf frm everyone. Colourful Visuals & Costumes. Convenient Writing. Good 1st Hlf & Avg Lengthy 2nd Hlf. Emotionally charged. ‘OKayish’ Family Entertainer!"

A third viewer wrote, "Sooraj Barjatya brings back the warmth of family, relationships and emotions with a fresh, progressive take on love and partnership. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari impress, while Himesh Reshammiya’s music adds to the film’s charm. The first half takes its time, but the emotional second half makes the journey worthwhile. A heartwarming family entertainer for those who miss emotional, feel-good cinema!"

Check out the tweets below:

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film follows Prem Mishra, who falls in love with Purva Solanki. However, their relationship takes an unconventional turn when Prem decides to move into Purva's ancestral home instead of expecting her to leave her family after marriage. The resulting family dynamics explore changing traditions, love and shared responsibilities.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, Surbhi Tiwari and Rajesh Kumar. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music.

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ALSO READ: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari's progressive love story rightly challenges patriarchal marriage norms