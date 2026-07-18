YRF issues clarification on Tanishk Bagchi’s ‘Saiyaara’ nonpayment row; Claim ‘Royalties have been shared…’

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi recently took to his social media handle to share a note about his song from the film Saiyaara. In the post, he alleged that he had not received his full royalties for the track. However, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has now issued an official clarification, stating that all dues to every collaborator, including Bagchi, have been paid as per the agreed terms.

YRF issues clarification against Tanishk Bagchi’s allegations

In an official statement, a YRF spokesperson said, “ Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched a million hearts. Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk. YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time.”

For those unaware, Tanishk Bagchi recently took to his social media handle, alleging that he had not received the complete dues for the Saiyaara title track despite its massive success.

The composer said, “I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had. From the production to the composition, working with the lyricist and singers, recording, vocal tuning, sound, arrangements every single detail mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own.”

He added, “Whatever YRF had paid me, all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes. What was left was zero, yes. That's what I earned from a song so big. What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I’m still yet to receive just Rs 8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms.”

Tanishk said that despite the time, effort, and passion he invested in the song, he felt the reported payment of Rs 8 lakh was far less than what it deserved. He added that he wasn't seeking sympathy but wanted to highlight the sacrifices he made for the project.

The composer also shared that the experience had changed his perspective on the industry and that he would now work only with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty, and the people behind the music. In conclusion, he said he was leaving the rest to God and added that the only people from the film he respected were director Mohit Suri and lyricist Irshad Kamil. A day after YRF's clarification on the same, the composer deleted his post.

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