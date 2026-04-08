Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan passes away after prolonged illness

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has been going through a whirlwind in her personal life. The deteriorating health of her mother, Parveen Khan, also pushed her to take a break from work and dedicate all her time to the recovery of her mother. But sadly, the celebrity lost her parent, her dearest mom.

Zareen Khan’s mother passes away

Zareen Khan and her sister Sana Khan are currently dealing with the biggest heartbreak, a sorrow that is going to stay with them for a long time. It breaks our hearts to report that their mother, Parveen Khan, breathed her last on April 8, 2026, after battling a prolonged illness.

The tragic piece of news was confirmed by Zareen’s team. In a statement, the family mentioned, “This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April (sic).”

In two days, Zareen has lost two of her most-beloved souls in the world. Yesterday (April 7, 2026), she lost her pet cat, Rambo. Sharing the sad news, the actress shared a picture of the animal and expressed, “My baby left me this morning to unite with his siblings. Rest in Peace, mera Bachcha, mera Rambo. 18.07.2011-07.04.2026.” Seems like God is testing how strong the Aksar 2 actress is.

For the unversed, Zareen was the only breadwinner of her family, who was taking care of her mother. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the Housefull 2 actress revealed that she took up a job after completing class 12 to support her family.

Sharing the reason behind it, Zareen revealed that their dad had left them, and they didn’t have any money because they weren’t from a space of inherited wealth. After consoling her mother and promising her that she will take care of them, Khan started a job at a call centre.

“My sister was still studying, and I had just completed my 12th. I also wanted to get a job in the airline. I lost over 52 kilos of weight, and I almost removed an entire person off my body,” she told us.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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