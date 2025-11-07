Zarine Khan Demise: Hrithik Roshan and Arslan Goni stand by Sussanne Khan, reach funeral site to pay their last respects

Zarine Khan, wife of actor Sanjay Khan and the mother of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, passed away on November 7, 2025. She was 81. The cause of her death is said to be age-related health complications. Her sudden demise left the industry and her close ones shocked and heartbroken.

Several celebrities and family friends visited the family. Hrithik Roshan also appeared at the funeral site to pay his last tribute. A new video shows Hrithik Roshan arriving at a venue in the company of various visitors, notably Arslan Goni, who is dating Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. The footage clearly captures Hrithik and Arslan chatting amiably as they proceed inside.

An hour ago, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad was spotted at the Khan residence. She was accompanied by Roshan's niece Suranika and the actor’s cousin Pashmina.

Other Bollywood celebrities who made their presence at the Khan residence to pay their last tribute were Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sonal Chauhan, and Jackie Shroff. Arslan's brother, Aly Goni, also came forward to support Sussanne Khan, along with his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin.

Zarine Khan and Sanjay Khan tied the knot in 1966 after dating for a couple of years. She is survived by her husband and their four children- Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan, Zayed Khan, and Simone Arora. Zarine was an interior designer and a cookbook author. Her book Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook was published in 2016. She also played a pivotal role in the 1963 film, Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

Talking about Sussanne Khan, she was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years, from 2000 to 2014. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Khan, while Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad.

