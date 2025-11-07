Zarine Khan demise: Saba Azad supports Hrithik Roshan as his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's mom passes away

Zarine Khan breathed her last on November 7, 2025, at the age of 81 years old, and the Bollywood fraternity is mourning the big loss by paying their respects to her. Wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, designer Sussanne Khan, and Farah Khan Ali, she is said to have passed away due to age-related illness. While not many details are known regarding this, it is said that she was surrounded by her family during the difficult time. Sussanne Khan’s ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan’s new girlfriend, Saba Azad, was seen arriving at the Khan residence to offer her condolences and stand by the family in this tough time.

Zarine Khan’s passing: Saba Azad arrives at the Khans’ house with Hrithik Roshan’s family

Saba Azad was seen arriving and rushing into Sanjay Khan’s home on Friday. She was not alone, but was joined by Hrithik Roshan’s niece Suranika and the actor’s cousin sister Pashmina, displaying her close bond with the family.

Other Bollywood celebrities seen arriving to pay their respects at the Khan home included Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonal Chauhan, and Jackie Shroff. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also provided their support to Sussanne Khan, who is currently dating his brother Arslan Goni.

After her marriage to Sanjay Khan in 1966, she led a mostly quiet life, away from the cameras. She is survived by her four kids, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and Zayed Khan. While she mostly ventured into the world of interior designing and aesthetics, as well as authoring a cookbook, it is known that Zarine Khan or Zarine Katrak was a part of the film Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.

