Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mom Zarine Katrak passes away at 81

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Zarine Khan, the 81-year-old wife of celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2025, at her Mumbai residence. According to sources close to the Khan family, Zarine had been battling age-related ailments for some time. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children: Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Zarine Khan was widely admired not only for her connection to Bollywood but also for her creative pursuits. She was an accomplished interior designer and a published cookbook author, known for her book Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook. She also appeared in the 1963 film Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

A love story that began at a bus stop

Zarine and Sanjay Khan’s journey together started in an unusual yet romantic way. The couple first met at a bus stop and soon fell in love. They tied the knot in 1966 and shared decades of family life, raising four children together.

Their eldest daughter, Sussanne Khan, has often shared glimpses of her mother’s love and influence on her life. In July 2025, she celebrated Zarine’s 81st birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing a video of candid family moments.

Sussanne wrote, “Mama Mia. My My… what an amazing Mama you are. Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous, beautiful mommy. All that I do and all that I create in my life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind and my grit. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl… May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that love and the smiles you do… Have the most spectacular year!!!”

Apart from being a loving mother and wife, Zarine Khan left a mark in multiple fields. She balanced her personal life with creative pursuits, from interior designing to authoring a cookbook cherished by many. Her children, particularly Sussanne, have spoken about the values and lessons imparted by Zarine.

Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan from 2000 to 2014, continues to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, while honoring her mother’s memory. Zarine’s influence on the family, both in personal and professional spheres, has been profound and enduring.

ALSO READ: Playback singer and former actress Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 71 due to cardiac arrest