Zoya Akhtar to team up with Kho Gaye Hum Kaha director Arjun Varain Singh? Here's what we know

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is teaming up with director Arjun Varain Singh for a new project. The filmmaker shared the official update on social media through a post featuring the screenplay.

Zoya Akhtar teams up with Kho Gaye Hum Kaha’s Arjun Varain Singh

Taking to her social media handle, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Kabir & Navya. Stay tuned.” The post featured an image of a pilot script titled, “A Perfect Match – the search begins.”

Here’s the post:

While details about the plot and primary cast remain unknown, the announcement confirms the reunion of Arjun Varain Singh with Zoya Akhtar’s production company.

Previously, the duo collaborated on the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan , starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. The film follows three best friends in their 20s, Ahana, Imaad, and Neil, as they navigate life, love, and ambition in Mumbai. It explores the complexities of relationships, loneliness, and the pressure to maintain a perfect image in the social media era.

The film was released directly on the OTT platform Netflix on December 23, 2023. Its music was composed by OAFF–Savera, Ankur Tewari, Sachin–Jigar, Achint Thakkar, Karan Kanchan, and Rashmeet Kaur, while Sid Shirodkar handled the background score.

The cinematography was handled by Tanay Satam, and the film was edited by Nitin Baid. The film received generally positive reviews from critics.

Zoya Akhtar’s work front

Zoya Akhtar previously helmed The Archies (2023) , a teen musical film and live-action adaptation of “The Archies,” a fictional rock band from the 1960s animated series The Archie Show, based on characters from Archie Comics.

The film starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles.

Additionally, Zoya Akhtar previously produced Superboys of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Riddhi Kumar, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film received positive reviews from critics.

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