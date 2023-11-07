Pinkvilla’s FIRST digital cover makes a star-studded debut with Zoya Akhtar and Netflix’s The Archies cast

The long-awaited moment has arrived as Pinkvilla unveils its FIRST ever digital cover today. This cover pledges to plunge readers into the most thrilling, glamorous, and captivating portraits from the entertainment world. The debut edition of Pinkvilla's digital cover is a visual spectacle, featuring the stellar cast of Zoya Akhtar and Netflix's much-anticipated film - The Archies. The movie stars Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles. It offers you a sneak peek into the next generation of Bollywood.

Today, November 7th, Pinkvilla has unveiled its inaugural digital cover, spotlighting the cast of the eagerly awaited teen musical comedy, The Archies. Dressed in chic and stylish attire, these emerging stars are set to captivate you with their innate charisma and charm, brilliantly emanating from the cover.

More about Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an adaptation from the cherished comic book series of the same name. It transports audiences to the vibrant '60s rock and roll era, unfolding in a fictional town. The film delves into the tales of friendship and romance, featuring iconic characters such as Agastya Nanda playing Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and more.

The album’s two dynamic songs, Sunoh, a soothing melody, and Va Va Voom, a vibrant dance number, promise to get you grooving with their infectious energy and charm. With the buzz generated through the music, anticipation builds as the trailer is slated for unveiling on November 9. Produced by Tiger Baby Films, the movie is set to hit Netflix screens on December 7.

So, embark on a captivating journey through the enchanting world of Bollywood as we invite you to explore our dazzling digital cover, the first edition of which is now OUT.

