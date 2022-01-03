'0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' feat. Seori becomes TXT's fastest song to hit THIS mark on Spotify

On January 1 KST, TXT's '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You') feat Seori has officially surpassed over 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming the boy group's second and fastest song to hit the milestone!

'0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' is the fastest song by a fourth-generation K-Pop group to reach 100 million streams on Spotify, doing in just 215 days after release, breaking the record previously held by ITZY's 'WANNABE'. '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' feat. Seori is the title track of the quintet's second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' which was released on May 31, 2021. '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' is a trendy hybrid pop-rock song that expresses a teenage boy’s certainty when it comes to ‘you’, who is the only one who can calm his chaotic world.

The track gained attention for the amazing lineup of artists (Korean and International) who participated in writing and making the track. It has producers of HYBE’s labels Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip-hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and even BTS’ RM, who helped in the songwriting process. Their second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' became the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200 (with 13 non-consecutive weeks on the chart). Congratulations to TXT!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: TXT release a fully animated version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' lyrics video feat Seori & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.