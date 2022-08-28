1 Year of Hometown Cha Cha Cha: 3 best moments from Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s slice of life drama

The drama follows Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), an intelligent and pretty dentist living in the big city, loses her job after she righteously accuses the clinic's head doctor of overdoing patients' treatment for profit. She embarks on a trip to the idyllic seaside village of Gongjin, where she meets jack-of-all-trades Hong Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho). Du Sik is held in high esteem in the village because he takes care of the elders and does not shy away from any odd jobs. By chance, the paths of the two people cross several times and they take a liking to each other, while Du Sik constantly helps Hye Jin out of trouble.

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s chemistry

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s chemistry was the best part of the drama. The fights, sarcastic quips to the concern they show for each other even before dating was the best! One of the most memorable scenes was when Yoon Hye Jin asked Hong Du Sik if he liked her and his response coupled with her embarrassment was amazing.

The integrated stories of the villagers

While it is not called an omnibus drama, the stories of the side characters were fleshed out and developed very well like the grandmother who took care of Hong Du Sik as he did her the entire time to the young couple who are his childhood friends- their stories are interesting and realistic, allowing the viewers to relate to them.

The story of forgiveness

One of the storylines running through the drama was about forgiving. From Hong Du Sik trying to move on from a traumatic past to Yo Hwa Jung and Jang Young Guk falling in love all over again as they got to know each other. Each person in the village carries some form of trauma or back story that was relatable and allowed the viewers to heal throughout the drama too.

