1 year of BTS’ personal Instagram: Glancing at some times the members had us cracking up

BTS is a South Korean boy band that formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres; their lyrics often discuss mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, and individualism. Their work also frequently references literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

As of 2022, according to the Circle Chart, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history, having sold in excess of 30 million albums. Their studio album Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) is the best-selling album of all time in South Korea. They are the first non-English-speaking and Asian act to sell out concerts at Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl (Love Yourself World Tour in 2019), and were named the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) Global Recording Artist of the Year in 2020 and 2021. The group's accolades include multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and nominations for five Grammy Awards.

BTS:

Outside of music, they have addressed three sessions of the United Nations General Assembly and partnered with UNICEF in 2017 to establish the Love Myself anti-violence campaign. Featured on Time's international cover as "Next Generation Leaders" and dubbed the "Princes of Pop", BTS has also appeared on Time's lists of the 25 most influential people on the internet (2017–2019) and the 100 most influential people in the world (2019), and in 2018 became the youngest recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea for their contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.

Jin's enlistment:

In October 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that Jin, the band's oldest member, aged 29, had withdrawn his enlistment deferral request and would enlist by the end of the month, after concluding his solo music promotions for his single The Astronaut. At the end of October, BTS earned five nominations for the 2022 MAMA Awards, with the band members receiving eight further nominations as solo artists.

On December 6, 2021, all the BTS members had opened their personal Instagram profiles and since then we have received some hilarious pictures, usernames and much more so let’s take a look at some of our favorite moments :-

Jungkook’s ever changing username and feed

From the beginning, Jungkook stood out with his usernames- first one being ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’, showing his clever way of standing out with his initials J and K missing in the username. The smart move got all the fans talking about it overnight but soon enough he changed it to ‘Jungkook.97’, making the fans feel sad about the change and some even petitioned to bring it back. In the beginning, he had a lot of pretty pictures which had suddenly been deleted from his feed and kept changing. After a live, he realized that one can archive their pictures in order to make their feed look aesthetic and the fans could see the realization dawn on his face.

Namjooning (RM’s Instagram)

RM’s insta, known as ‘Rkive’, is truly an archive of his favorite things. His feed is full of art, nature, soft colors and more. One feels peaceful just looking at it. He is one of the only members truly using Instagram as his visual journal and we love to see it. He also gave a shoutout to Suga when he spotted a cat and tagged him in it.

J-Hope’s Insta

Again, J-Hope’s insta reminds us of him- Colorful, boisterous and bright. The fashion and pretty colors are just the best to look at. His username is true gold though- ‘uarmyhope’ which is his iconic introduction line- You are my hope, I am your hope, I am J-Hope’. Fans have become attached to the line and the hope and comfort he provides with his big smile and warm heart.

Suga’s Insta

His username is ‘agustd’ which is his solo artist stage name and in the first post he said that Instagram is hard, which it will be for first time users but it's cute to see his selfies and various other pictures of him enjoying sunsets or concerts or basketball matches.

Jin’s Insta

Jin’s introductory post on Instagram is iconic, the tiny pigtails and baby pose- that is peak baby Jin and we love it! His gorgeous selfies, food pictures and just random posts keep us entertained all day long.

V’s Insta

V has documented many jaw-dropping moments of his on his profile, leaving ARMYs wanting more. Besides the obvious high fashion style and amazing visuals, he once bared his back on a post, potentially breaking the internet and ARMYs worldwide, as the icon that he is.

Jimin’s Insta

This man definitely sparingly uploads on Insta but when he does its just the best. Many ARMYs complained that he would hardly post but now he has slowly began posting his adorable face so we are waiting for more!

