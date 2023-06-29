1 Year of Dear.M: Top 3 moments from NCT’s Jaehyun’s debut drama also starring Park Hye Soo and others

Dear.M follows the lives of college students that come across various problems as adults such as love, friendship, ambition, career and more. It is a youth-centric romance drama that focuses on the lives of Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (NCT’s Jaehyun), Seo Ji Min (Roh Jeong Eui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Seung) and others.

Many young people strive for their dreams every moment, as depicted in Dear.M, which depicts the youth who put everything on the things that make their hearts tremble in the beautiful days of life that are in between dreams and reality. Jaehyun plays Cha Min Ho, an app developer who makes useful apps for school students. Roh Jeong Eui plays Seo Ji Min, a cheerleader who gets up and shakes off bruises to become a cheerleader and decides to change her career to make games. It also portrays young people like Park Ha Neul, played by Bae Hyun Seung, who are not afraid to face obstacles. From the first love of Ma Joo Ah (played by Park Hye Soo), who experiences special emotions for the first time in her life, to Seo Ji Min and Park Ha Neul, who are in a sweet relationship throughout the drama, various types of romance appear. In particular, the anonymous story that all the characters take together about how their first love started in a liberal arts class spreads throughout the school community. It made for a story that makes the watchers wonder who might have their hearts change over the circumstances.

Here are some moments/characters we love from the drama:

NCT’s Jaehyun as Cha Min Ho:

Dear.M being his first drama, Jaehyun has done a great job at portraying Cha Min Ho. His acting skills are amazing for a rookie actor. Cha Min Ho is a talented app developer who has been in love with his best friend Ma Joo Ah all his life but she remained clueless about it. He is someone who went through a lot in life, losing his parents and living with his older sister. He is soft-hearted yet fiercely protective of the people he loves. Jaehyun portrayed the feelings of a college going student who goes through many situations, like many young adults do. Many fans wished to see him in more dramas because he has proven his skills in the best way possible.

Ma Joo Ah and Cha Min Ho’s friendship:

The two main leads of the drama share a cute friendship. In a world where girl-boy friendships are not accepted, they show their comfort level with each other as they know each other extremely well. From drinking together on the days they are feeling down to congratulating and supporting each other on the days they do well.

The love stories:

Each pair has shown different types of relationships that are common in the new generation of young adults. One couple is continuing the relationship after being together for a long time and how they overcame obstacles while another is falling in love for the first time. The third is a pair of bestfriends that cannot accept their feelings for each other until a situation makes them look at their best friend in a different light. Each couple provides a different understanding of love and how they view their relationship in the midst of growing up in an environment where everything is new.

