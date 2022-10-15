1 Year of My Name: 4 reasons you should watch the Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun starrer drama

The drama follows when Yoon Ji Woo’s (Han So Hee) father dies suddenly. She wants to desperately take revenge on whoever is responsible for her father's death. Yoon Ji Woo works for drug crime group Dongcheonpa. Choi Mu Jin (Park Hee Soon) is the boss of the drug gang. With the help of Choi Mu Jin and to uncover the reason for her father's death, Yoon Ji Woo joins the police department and becomes a mole for the drug group. Yoon Ji Woo is assigned to work in the drug investigation unit in the police department. Her partner is Detective Jeon Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun).

Han So Hee is a South Korean actress and model. She began her career as a supporting character in the television series ‘Money Flower’ (2017), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), and ‘Abyss’ (2019) before transitioning into lead roles in the JTBC series ‘The World of the Married’ (2020) and ‘Nevertheless’ (2021), and the Netflix-produced ‘My Name’ (2021). Her portrayal of Yeo Da Kyung in ‘The World of the Married’ (2020) gained her wide recognition.

Yoon Ji Woo is a member of Dongcheon who infiltrates the police force as Oh Hye Jin, seeking revenge for her father's murder. Han So Hee did a splendid job at expressing the feelings of a daughter who lost her father in the most traumatic way possible and had to start from scratch. The thirst for revenge, the inkling to move forward and her expressions made the viewers feel one with the character. Yoon Ji Woo was a character that lived in us as well- a person who didn’t have much but didn’t let that stop her from running towards her sole mission in life. Her action scenes were impeccable. One of the few scenes that stood out was her brawl with Choi Mu Jin, one could see the frustration, betrayal, sadness and the pure rage that was enlightened in her.

This was a role that she hadn’t done before but she executed it beautifully. The girl crush concept suited her so well, especially after she was known for elegant and feminine roles. Her acting stood out more than her beauty did and that worked well with a character like Yoon Ji Woo.

2. Ahn Bo Hyun as Jeon Pil Do

Since his acting debut in 2014, he has appeared in various films and television dramas including, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019). Ahn Bo Hyun achieved success and achieved a breakthrough through ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020), in which he portrayed the villainous character Jang Geun Won. He continued his success with his subsequent male lead roles in Netflix series ‘My Name’ (2021), tvN dramas ‘Yumi's Cells’ (2021–2022) and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ (2022).

Jeon Pil Do is a detective of the Inchang Metropolitan Police Agency's Narcotics unit who becomes Hye Jin's partner after she joins the unit. He initially disliked Jiwoo because she ruined a sting operation he had been planning for 6 months. He is a righteous character- a man of strict principles and he stands by it. Ahn Bo Hyun looked handsome as always but his acting as Jeon Pil Do was absolutely incredible and the action scenes always stood out! The way he fell for Jiwoo after understanding and empathizing with her heartbreaking story. The scene where he took care of her wounds and they bonded over it was a beautifully crafted scene as it can be seen that they used their bodies to express their true emotions.

3. Park Hee Soon as Choi Mu Jin

Park Hee Soon is a South Korean actor. He graduated with a Theater degree from Seoul Institute of the Arts, and was a member of the Mokwha Repertory Company from 1990 to 2001. He became active in film beginning 2002, and won several Best Supporting Actor awards for his portrayal of a tough cop in ‘Seven Days’ (2007). He received further acting recognitions for his roles in the films ‘The Scam’ (2009) and ‘1987: When the Day Comes’ (2017). Apart from his film career, Park Hee Soon starred in television series ‘All About My Romance’ (2013), ‘The Missing’ (2015), ‘Beautiful World’ (2019), and ‘My Name’ (2021), the lattermost of which brought him international attention.

Choi Mu Jin is the boss of Dongcheon, which is Korea's biggest drug ring. He trusts Jiwoo simply because of the power of her desperation. He was best friends with Jiwoo's father. Park Hee Soon absolutely outdid himself as Choi Mujin, the ultimate villain of the story. He obviously had an air of uncertainty around him, being a mafia and all but the way he took care of Jiwoo led the viewers to believe his sincerity towards his best friend’s daughter until the viewers were bamboozled by his past actions. Park Hee Soon got a lot of fans for his arresting presence in the drama.

4. The final fight

The final showdown that took place between Jiwoo and Choi Mu Jin was a sight to see! The 35 minute long fight was filled with blood curling scenes and spine-chilling confessions by Choi Mu Jin, leaving Jiwoo flabbergasted at the man whom she treated like a father. His evil smirk shone even when his face was stained with blood. Park Hee Soon showed his true acting skills as he displayed his emotions to the audience once he realized that he was cornered. He regretted a lot of things but he was too stubborn to admit it. The final scene where he breathes his last, left us gasping for air.

