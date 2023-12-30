1 year of Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun’s The Glory: What makes this revenge drama a standout?

The Glory, starring Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun, and more, recently marked its one-year anniversary since its release. The series was divided into two parts, with Part 1 premiering on December 30, 2022, and Part 2 following on March 10, 2023. Both parts garnered critical acclaim and achieved success in terms of viewership.

The drama received eight nominations at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. It secured victories in three categories – Best Drama, Best Actress for Song Hye Kyo, and Best Supporting Actress for Lim Ji Yeon.

The Glory plot and main cast

In this story, a former victim of school violence takes on the role of a homeroom teacher at the elementary school attended by the child of the leader of the bullying group, Ye Sol. Motivated by a desire for revenge, the protagonist plans to confront her past bullies. The narrative draws inspiration from a true event in 2006, where a group of middle schoolers in Cheongju, South Korea, extorted money from a classmate for approximately a month, subjecting her to repeated beatings and burnings using various objects.

Song Hye Kyo takes on the role of Moon Dong Eun, the homeroom teacher for Class 1-2 at Semyeong Elementary School. During her own high school years, Moon Dong Eun experienced constant bullying and physical abuse from Yeon Jin and her group, leading her to eventually leave school. She embarks on an intricate plan of revenge against Yeon Jin's group.

Advertisement

Lee Do Hyun portrays Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon at Seoul Joo General Hospital, where his mother serves as the director. Initially a Go teacher for Dong Eun Go, he later becomes a collaborator in her quest for revenge. Lim Ji Yeon plays Park Yeon Jin, a weather presenter at a television station. In high school, she led a group of delinquents in bullying and physically abusing Dong Eun.

Why is The Glory a revenge-centric masterpiece?

Everyone enjoys a captivating revenge story, finding satisfaction in witnessing a protagonist serving justice to their enemies. Song Hye Kyo's The Glory fits right into this category. The drama delves into themes of school violence, bullying, and, most importantly, revenge. While some scenes may be difficult to watch, The Glory serves revenge cold, making viewers root for it.

This series isn't your typical revenge thriller—it's not an easy watch. Queen Bee Yeon Jin, privileged and confident, leads a clique that bullies their underprivileged classmate, Dong Eun. The group's violence knows no bounds, and they believe there will be no consequences for their actions. Dong Eun, suffering at their hands, realizes that no one is willing to protect her. The school authorities, teachers, and even her mother are all part of a system that has utterly failed her.

In her moments of despair, Dong Eun vows to take down her bullies, making it her sole reason for living. The show skillfully manipulates time to slowly unveil Dong Eun's complex plan to bring down all five of her bullies, as well as anyone else who wronged her. Every step Dong Eun takes, from manipulating Yeon Jin's daughter to using her husband to expose Yeon Jin's true nature, will send shivers down your spine, yet you'll find yourself rooting for her.

Through her teenage years and twenties, Dong Eun meticulously saves money, builds alliances to even the playing field, and achieves her long-awaited revenge. The bullies, unchanged, maintain their despicable nature from high school into adulthood, leading a hierarchy based on their social backgrounds that Dong Eun strategically exploits in her elaborate scheme.

The narrative also delves into the lasting mental trauma Dong Eun carries, manifesting both mentally and physically. Her burn scars serve as a stark reminder of past violence, and the show skillfully explores the emotional toll through moments like her reaction to the sound of sizzling meat and her confrontation with a bully who had sexually objectified her.

Advertisement

The Glory goes beyond revenge, offering a commentary on the dark side of capitalism. The antagonists use wealth to hide illegal activities, revealing systemic flaws. The protagonists aim to expose these issues and spark positive change. The series skillfully delves into the collective complicity, including that of Dong Eun's own mother, in her traumatic experiences.

Song Hye Kyo takes the lead in The Glory, delivering a standout performance as Dong Eun. Shaped by the violence and abuse she endured, Dong Eun appears emotionally hardened, maintaining a passive and haunted exterior. Hye Kyo skillfully portrays the character, including a subtle manic glint in her eyes when unsettling her adversaries and rare smiles reserved for the seemingly endearing Jo Yeo Jeong (Lee Do Hyun). Despite the challenging and nuanced nature of the character, Hye Kyo brings Dong Eun to life with perfection on screen, opting for minimal theatrics, especially during impactful encounters with her former bullies.

The supporting cast, portraying the guiltless bullies, embraces their largely one-note roles with loathsome dedication. In the role of the high school version of Yeon Jin, Shin Ye Eun delivers a particularly terrifying performance.

As a revenge story, The Glory lives up to its potential, presenting a dark and intense drama that addresses societal issues such as bullying, mental illness, and capitalism. Each episode is addictive, concluding with bittersweet cliffhangers that leave the audience eagerly anticipating more. The conclusion is overall satisfactory, neatly tying up all loose ends.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Best thriller K-drama of 2023 poll results: The Glory wins, Revenant takes second place