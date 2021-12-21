10 Best Actors on OTT in 2021: Mohit Raina, Samantha, Sushmita Sen, brilliant performances that blew us away.

While the year 2020 completely transformed the OTT space, the year 2021 upped the ante and dished out newer content. From intense and gripping shows to light-hearted dramedy's, the streaming space was booming with content for every age group. From Kota Factory and Feels Like Ishq to The Empire and the much loved Family Man season 2, it was a great year for new content as well as newer and talented actors.

Reflecting on the year gone by, we decided to list down the 10 best actors on OTT in 2021 that simply kept us hooked, brought something new to the screen and some others who made us laugh. So, before we bid goodbye to 2021, here's a list of the 10 most impressive actors on OTT that made their mark.

1. Konkona Sen Sharma in Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Konkona Sen Sharma as Chitra Das in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 infused soul into the series which included frantic and gasping moments in the operation theater. As Social Services Director of the Bombay General Hospital and a disturbing past, Konkona dished out one of the finest performance of this year on OTT.

2. Manoj Bajpayee in Family Man 2 and Ray

Manoj Bajpayee returned as Srikant Tiwari in the much loved Family Man's second season. Taking things a notch higher, Srikant Tiwari continued to delve into dangerous work situations while quietly fighting a his personal marriage crisis. Manoj Bajpayee, who rarely disappoints, made a mark once more. Apart from Family Man 2, the actor also cracked us up as a kleptomaniac in Netflix's anthology Ray.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Family Man 2

Possibly one of the most surprising performances this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the audiences by storm as Rajalakshmi Sekharan AKA Raji. Her fierce avatar was loved by many even though it created controversy.

4. Mohit Raina in Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 was all about great actors coming together and taking the show to the next level. One of them was lead actor Mohit Raina who played Dr Kaushik Oberoi; Head of trauma surgery at the Bombay General Hospital. Dishing out a riveting performance, Raina truly stood out and shone bright in his own light.

5. Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2

After a successful season one, Sushmita Sen returned in a fiercer avatar in Aarya 2 and it definitely paid off. The show was once more well received by the audience who also could not stop going gaga over Sushmita Sen's knockout performance.

6. Padmini Kolhapure in Dil Bekaraar

Under the radar, Disney Plus Hotstar's Dil Bekaraar featured an ensemble cast of veterans Poonam Dhillon and Raj Babbar among others. However, one character that stood out in the family drama set in 80's was played by Padmini Kolhapure whose fiery dialogues cracked us up every time she cursed her husband and maid.

7. Pavan Malhotra in Grahan

This intense Hindi drama saw well-known actor Pavan Malhotra in the spotlight as Gursevak Singh. Playing a prime accused of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro, Jharkhand, Pavan nMalhotra brought a great deal of depth, compassion and heartbreaking scenes to the small screen.

8. Shabana Azmi in The Empire

Likened to India's Game of Thrones, Disney Plus Hotstar's The Empire included several actors. However, it was veteran Shabana Azmi that stood out with her limited screen time and heady performance as Shah Begum.

9. Geetanjali Kulkarni in Gullak

Another show that enjoys a quiet fanbase is TVF's Gullak. With the show's second season releasing this year in January, the heartwarming Mishra family returned for another slice of life. This year 'mummy' Shanti Mishra played by Geetanjali Kulkarni brought her years of Marathi and Hindi cinema experience to her character. The actress even bagged a Filmfare OTT award for her performance in the Best Actor (Female) Comedy category.

10. Gajraj Rao in Ray

Giving Manoj Bajpayee company in Ray's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Gajraj Rao also cracked us up with his fine performance. The senior actor, who rarely fails to hit the note, delivered an impressive performance making their short one of the best from the Ray anthology.

Several other actors such as Huma Qureshi, Sunil Grover and Sharib Hashmi among others made the streaming space an entertaining one as they kept us hooked with their performances.

