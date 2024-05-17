10 best Kim Jee Won movies: Cobweb to The Good, the Bad, the Weird and more

Kim Jee Won is a renowned director who has made a name for himself internationally with projects like Cobweb and The Age of Shadows. He has showcased his versatility across genres, from historical to science fiction and romance. In 2013, he also made his Hollywood debut with the film The Last Stand which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Henney, and more.

10 best Kim Jee Won movies of all time

Cobweb

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, Crystal Jung

Release year: 2023

Cobweb is a mystery comedy which is set in the 1970s. It stars Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been and Krystal Jung. The dark comedy revolves around a director who dreams of making an art piece with his latest film. But with censorship and actors' busy schedules, things become harder and harder, yet he pushes on.

The Good, The Bad, The Weird

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Jung Woo Sung, Song Kang Ho

Release year: 2008

This film is inspired by the 1966 Italian film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The story is about two outlaws and a bounty hunter in 1940s Manchuria. They all try to get their hands on a treasure map.

The Age of Shadows

Cast: Gong Yoo, Song Kang Ho

Release year: 2016

The Age of Shadows is set during colonial times when Japan was in power in Korea. The film explores the lives of Korean resistance fighters who smuggle explosives in hopes of destroying the facilities controlled by Japan.

I Saw the Devil

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Shik

Release year: 2010

In I Saw the Devil, the daughter of a retired police officer falls victim to a psychopath murderer. Her fiance is an underground agent and takes it upon himself to find the killer and get his revenge even if it means that he himself will have to become the villain.

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Han Hyo Joo, Jung Woo Sung

Release year: 2018

The film is set in 2029 and talks about a fictional scenario in which North and South Korea come to an understanding and establish a joint government which had been in the making for seven years. The story explores the political uprisings and a special police team which is formed to bring order into society.

Doomsday Book

Cast: Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Beom, Go Joon Hee, Kim Kang Woo, Kim Gyu Ri

Release year: 2012

Doomsday Book is a collaborative project between Kim Jee Won and Pil Sung Yim. It is a science fiction film which is divided into three segments: A Brave New World, The Heavenly Creature and Happy Birthday. It is an anthology film which focuses on various topics from a zombie virus breakout to a robot gaining enlightenment as it starts working at the temple.

A Tale of Two Sisters

Cast: Kim Gab Soo, Yeom Jung Ah, Lim Soo Jung, Moon Geun Young

Release year: 2003

A Tale of Two Sisters is a horror psychological film. It tells the story of Su Mi who reunites with her sister Su Yeon after being discharged from a mental institution. The family moves to their country house where strange events start occurring. It is loosely based on the Korean fairy tale Janghwa Hongryeon Jeon.

A Bittersweet Life

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min A, Kim Yeong Cheol

Release year: 2005

The film tells the story of a gangster who fails to follow his boss’s instructions after he falls for his girlfriend. He is mercilessly beaten by his gang members but they do not succeed in killing him. After he recovers, he prepares for vengeance.

Untact

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Kim Joo Heon

Release year: 2020

Untact is a short film that focuses on the spreading of the coronavirus. It shows the lives of a man and woman who are unable to meet face-to-face due to the virus outbreak. The film was created to promote Samsung’s phones.

The Foul King

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Jang Jin Young, Park Sang Myun

Release year: 2000

The comedy sports film revolves around a bank clerk who decides to become a pro wrestler. After being constantly bullied at work, a bank teller hopes to become a professional wrestler. He eventually turns into the villain who goes by the name Foul King.

More about Kim Jee Won

Kim Jee Won is known for crafting cinematic masterpieces marked by their depth and visual richness. He has a keen eye for storytelling and explores complex themes and characters. Cobweb and The Good, the Bad, the Weird are some of the most well-known Kim Jee Won movies. He has also directed drama series like Dr Brain which were also successful. He is currently working on the upcoming dramas Klaus 47 and In the Net.

