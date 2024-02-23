We are here to list 10 best Korean actresses who have time and again showcased their astounding acting abilities. From Song Hye Kyo to Kim Tae Ri, actresses from different generations have left a memorable mark. However, in this list, we have picked a handful of them who have given the most impactful and powerful performances through the years.

10 best Korean actresses who have captured audiences worldwide with their talent

1. Song Hye Kyo

The actress has gained immense popularity with her recent Netflix series, The Glory. However, the K-drama that boosted her career was Autumn in My Heart in 2000. She gained popularity in South Korea and Asia for her immaculate performance. Later, she went on to star in popular K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Now, and We Are Breaking Up. She has been scheduled for a special appearance in an upcoming K-drama called Wishes Granted by Genie starring Kim Woon Bin and Bae Suzy.



2. Kim Tae Ri

Kim Tae Ri started working on several plays at the start of her career. However, her breakthrough role was in the feature film The Handmaiden, directed by Park Chan Wook, for which she won Best Actress at the 2016 Blue Dragon Film Awards. Her exceptional performance put her on the global map. She also gained recognition for starring in the K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One and Revenant. She is scheduled to appear in a new show called Jeong Nyeon in 2024.

Advertisement

3. Shin Hye Sun

The 34-year-old actress is one of the biggest names in the Korean film industry as of now. Her breakthrough role was back in 2016 starrer, Five Enough. Soon after, she appeared in many projects, such as The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Golden Life. However, she rose to popularity in the film, Innocence where she received the Best New Actress award at the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards. Additionally, she gained recognition for starring in K-dramas like Mr. Queen, See You in My 19th Life, and Welcome to Samdal-ri.

4. Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo remains one of the most experienced actresses in the industry currently. She has starred in multiple shows and movies but the role that put her in the public eye was in Brilliant Legacy. She has remained unstoppable since then and has worked in big names like The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure and Believer 2. She has also worked in multiple K-dramas, e.g., Happiness, Moving, and more. She is scheduled to appear in Blood Free in 2024.

5. Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye started her career as a child actress and gained a lot of popularity after starring in the movie Miracle in Cell No. 7. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry because of her excellent performances. She has gone onto star in popular K-drama series like You're Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors, Memories of the Alhambra, #Alive, Sisyphus: The Myth, and Doctor Slump.

6. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy started her career as a K-pop idol and debuted from the girl group Miss A formed by JYP Entertainment. However, she swiftly changed careers after her debut role in the K-drama Dream High. Following that she started to gain recognition in the industry and appeared in shows like Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Start-Up, Anna, and Doona! Currently, she is filming for the K-drama Wishes Granted By Genie alongside Kimk Woon Bin.

7. Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young started her career by starring in the K-drama Secret Campus along with Lee Min Ho. Since then she has gained a lot of recognition for her consistent delivery and ability to mold herself into any role. Some of her notable performances in movies include Scandal Makers, A Werewolf Boy, and On Your Wedding Day, and in K-drama series are Oh My Ghost (2015), Strong Girl Bong-soon, Abyss, Doom at Your Service, and Daily Dose of Sunshine.

Advertisement

8. IU

IU is not just one of the most popular singers in South Korea but also gained recognition for her acting skills. After releasing several successful albums as a solo artist, she started to venture into the world of acting. Starring her career with Dream High, she went on to star in K-drama series like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Hotel del Luna, Persona, and more. She also worked in the critically acclaimed movie, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

9. Han So Hee

Starting her career with Money Flower in 2017, there is no turning back for Han So Hee. After appearing in supporting roles for K-dramas like 100 Days a Prince and Abyss, she gained attention from the fans. She was then cast in lead roles for for K-dramas such as The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and Gyeongseong Creature. Moreover, she also starred in the music video of BTS’ Jungkook’s single Seven.

10. Park So Dam

Park So Dam has some of the most impactful roles in the industry. After appearing in many short films, she starred in movies like The Priests, Special Delivery, and Phantom. However, she gained popularity after taking on a significant role in Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho which won an Academy Award. In 2023, she starred in the web series Death’s Game alongside Seo In Guk.

Advertisement

The 10 best Korean actresses mentioned above are known to have broken boundaries by taking on unconventional roles and stepping out of their comfort zones. They are always evolving and challenging themselves to be better with each passing day. It will be interesting to find out what they have in store for us next.