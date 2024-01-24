10 crazy viral K-pop memes that are both relatable and funny

BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE and many more K-pop groups have blessed fans with some extremely hilarious and relatable memes which one can always look back to and have a good laugh. Not only are they a trip down memory lane, but they also provide for some good fun. These Korean memes can brighten anyone’s day with amusing humor and sometimes even the idols’ reactions and expressions. Here are some of the best K-pop memes.

BTS’ RM’s saying “You got no jams” to Jimin

BTS’ RM’s saying “You got no jams” to Jimin

BTS members were on their way to the USA in 2014 and on the way, they were practicing their English. Back then, RM was the only member who was confident in their English language skills. As they started discussing, the leader said to the Set Me Free singer, “Jimin, you got no jams”. The term ‘no jam’ is a play on words as in Korean it is slang for, ‘no fun’.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s legs

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s legs

Back in 2020, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s sultry dance performance to LILI's FILM went viral. In particular, her legs were appreciated by the fans. They took no time to turn it into a viral internet meme as they edited her legs on some photos. From Bojack Horseman to James Corden; Lisa’s legs were everywhere for people to appreciate. Fans captioned their edits with, ‘Did it work?

Advertisement

Jackson’s “Annyeonghaseyo”

Jackson’s “Annyeonghaseyo”

GOT7’s Jackson was on a radio show and during a segment he was discussing how he learnt Korean. He explained that language goes deeper than textbooks and one has to understand the culture. Sharing his own experience he shared that he learnt the language through books for a year and then through dating. K-pop idol dating has some stigma attached to it and he was quick to realize what he had said. Jackson dismissed the issue by enthusiastically saying, “Annyeonghaseyo”.

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon enjoying his coffee

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon enjoying his coffee

MONSTA X’s Hwungwon became a global meme due to this particular incident at a fan meet. The idol picked up his microphone to say something but was quick to change his mind. He let a sigh, put the microphone down and picked up his cup of coffee to enjoy it. Not only did people find his reaction hilarious but also extremely relatable.

Key as the Clown and his wig

Key as the Clown and his wig

SHINee’s Key left everyone stunned when he dressed up as Ronal McDonald for SM Entertainment’s Halloween party, SM Town Wonderland 2015. His look went viral and McDonald also thanked him for playing the character. The hilarity of the situation lay in the fact that the idol was seen staring at his wig before finally putting it on.

Jungshook

Jungshook

BTS’ Jungkook has always openly voiced his appreciation for their leader RM. The idol’s eyes grow wide open often and fans have named this expression of his as, ‘Jungshook’. One particular incident by Jungshook went extremely viral. RM was explaining something to ARMY (BTS’ fandom name) and the maknae looked on with his eyes wide open. Many fans made edits of this incident in which he seems confused.

Advertisement

BTS’ V sipping tea

BTS’ V sipping tea

BTS appeared as special guests on the Ellen Show in 2017. As the members answered the questions and enjoyed themselves on the show, fans were fascinated by how V drank his tea. His expression as RM talked and he drank his tea was priceless and fans made numerous memes of that particular moment.

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi about to smack Mingyu with guitar

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi about to smack Mingyu with guitar

Pre-debut SEVENTEEN’s vlogs have provided entertainment to fans for years. The videos have given fans some of the best memes. One of the most iconic ones though is the clip in which Woozi pretends to hit Mingyu with a guitar as the younger one coup up into the wall. There are many more humorous scenes in the vlog series which remain iconic to date.

NCT’s Doyoung’s photo edit of ‘River of My Tears’

NCT’s Doyoung’s photo edit of ‘River of My Tears’

In 2018, NCT did a live stream near a water body and the members were enjoying a relaxing and fun time together. Near a boating area, Doyoung points at the notice and reads as it asks people to not litter the water body. Fans took a screenshot of him pointing and captioned it with, ‘This is a river of my tears’. This meme is used to indicate one's sadness in life. Doyoung is known for making funny expressions and his face with the caption brings out the hilarity of the meme.

TWICE’s Dahyun calling JYP by his real name

TWICE’s Dahyun calling JYP by his real name

TWICE and JYP appeared on Knowing Brothers together in 2019. As they indulged in the game Shouting in Silence, Dahyun couldn’t hide her frustrations and called JYP by his real name which ensued laughter from all the cast and TWICE members and also JYP himself.

Advertisement

Conclusion

K-pop memes have gone viral several times not just within the community and fans but globally and amongst everyone. They are funny, relatable and are a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Fans often take even the simplest moments to the next level with their wit and funny captions. These were some of the best Korean memes but there are plenty more that one can explore.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch, and more details