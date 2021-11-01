10 exciting K Dramas premiering in November 2021 feat. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' & 'Hellbound'

Much-awaited comebacks, path-breaking concepts, youthful romance, fresh screen pairings and so much more; November is a K-drama fan's ultimate paradise! The second last month of another pandemic-induced year promises excitement, fun and a thrilling ride on-screen. Here is our comprehensive list of K-dramas premiering this month, which we are absolutely stoked for!

1. Happiness - November 5

'Happiness' is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time when infectious diseases have become the norm and how this cop-detective duo must work against all odds to protect the residents living in an apartment building infected with the disease. The screenplay is written by Han Sang Woon and directed by Ahn Gil Ho.

Episodes - 16

Time - 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST)

Cast - Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo, Jo Woo Jin

Network - tvN

2. The Red Sleeve Cuff - November 5

It is a historical romance drama that tells the story of Sung Deok Im, a court lady who wants to protect the life she chose and Yi San, an emperor who places his duty is to his country above love.

Episodes - 16

Time - 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST)

Cast - Lee Jun Ho, Lee Se Young, Kang Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa

Network - MBC

3. Let Me Be Your Knight - November 7

‘Let Me Be Your Knight’ speaks about the life of a popular idol band named LUNA. A woman pretending to be a doctor unexpectedly ends up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member and their life changes.

Episodes - 12

Time - 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST)

Cast - Jung In Sun, Lee Jun Young, NU'EST JR

Network - SBS

4. Inspector Joy - November 8

This charming comedy tale revolves around a secret royal inspector who works as an undercover official who inspects local provinces exposing corrupt practices in the area. He teams up with a fierce and opinionated divorced lady who undergoes great lengths to discover the truth behind these corrupt practices.

Episodes - 16

Time - 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST)

Cast - Ok Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon

Network - tvN

5. IDOL: The Coup - November 8

'IDOL: The Coup' is a new drama that revolves around insecurities and struggles faced by idols who have failed to reach stardom and are struggling to let go of their unachieved dreams.

Episodes - 12

Time - 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST)

Cast - Kwak Si Yang, EXID’s Hani, Kim Min Kyu, LABOUM’s Solbin, WJSN’s Exy, Lee Eun Sang, Hong Eun Ki, Jo Joon Young, Redsquare’s Green, Han So Eun, and Baek Seo Hoo.

Network - JTBC

6. Melancholia - November 10 The much-awaited school drama 'Melancholia' narrates the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo, played by Im Soo Jung and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, played by Lee Do Hyun who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together. Episodes - 16 Time - 10.30 pm KST (7 pm IST) Cast - Lee Do Hyun, Im So Jung, Choi Dae Hoon Network - tvN

7. Now, We Are Breaking Up - November 12

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set in the cruel world of office and competitive corporate life. Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong will star as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer.

Episodes - 16

Time - 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST)

Cast - Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, EXO's Sehun, Kim Joo Heon, Choi Hee Seo

Network - SBS

8. School 2021 - November 17

Written by Dong Hee Seon and Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min Tae, 'School 2021' showcases the dreams, friendships, and excitement of young adults who pursue different paths to their dreams, different from the traditional entrance exam competition and the tough choices they must make as they usher into adulthood.

Episodes - 16

Time - 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST)

Cast - WEi's Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Kim Kang Min and Seo Hee Sun

Network - KBS 2TV

9. Hellbound - November 19

A Netflix original series, 'Hellbound' revolves around supernatural creatures who appear out of nowhere and condemn people to hell. It is based on the webcomic series of the same name written by Yeon Sang-Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu-Seok.

Episodes - 6

Time - NA

Cast - Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min

Network - Netflix

10. One Ordinary Day - November 27

An adaptation of BBC's 'Criminal Justice', ‘One Ordinary Day’ revolves around Kim Hyun Soo, a young man who seems to be the wrongly accused suspect of murder though all the clues point otherwise. Kim Soo Hyun will take on the lead role. Cha Seung Won will take on the role of Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam but lends a helping hand to Kim Hyun Soo anyway.

Episodes - 8

Time - N/A

Cast - Kim Soo Hyun, Cha Seung Won, Yang Kyung Won

Network - Coupang Play

