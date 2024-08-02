10 facts about Kim Soo Hyun that are only known by his die-hard fans

Kim Soo Hyun is a famous South Korean actor who is loved by fans all over the world. Born on February 16, 1988, he has starred in many popular dramas and movies. His journey to stardom began with the drama Dream High and continued rising to fame in Moon Embracing the Sun and My Love from the Star.

Kim Soo Hyun is not just talented in acting; he also loves bowling and even tried to become a professional bowler. Despite his fame, he remains humble and supports various social causes, including animal protection.

His dedication to his craft and genuine personality make him a standout figure in the entertainment industry. Whether on screen or off, Kim Soo Hyun continues to impress the hearts of many with his impressive skills and kind nature.

Here are the top 10 unknown facts about Kim Soo Hyun

1. He is a bowler.

Kim Soo Hyun loves bowling and is quite good at it. In 2016, he even tried to join the Korea Professional Bowling Association. This shows how serious he is about his hobby. Despite his busy acting career, he finds time to pursue his passion for bowling.

His dedication to both his profession and his hobbies makes him a well-rounded and interesting person.

2. Special Class Soldier in the Military

He served in the Korean military from October 2017 to July 2019. During his service, he showed outstanding behavior and dedication. Because of this, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Additionally, he was honored with the title of Special Class Soldier for his exceptional conduct.

His hard work and commitment were recognized and rewarded, making his military service period notable and commendable.

3. His father was a K-pop idol

His father, Kim Chung Hoon, was a singer in a rock band called Seven Dolphins. This band was quite popular in South Korea during the 1980s. Kim Chung Hoon’s role as the vocalist made him well-known in the music scene at that time.

His musical talent and the band’s success brought them much attention and fans. This background in music likely influenced and inspired his own journey in the entertainment industry.

4. TWICE fanboy

Kim Soo Hyun is a big fan of the K-pop girl group TWICE. His friend, Lee Hongki, shared that Kim Soo Hyun really admires the group. He enjoys their music and performances, showing his support as a true fanboy. This interest in TWICE adds a fun and relatable side to his personality, making him even more endearing to his fans. It’s always nice to see celebrities supporting other artists in the industry!

5. Shy and introverted as a Kid

Kim Soo Hyun was a shy and introverted child. To help him overcome his shyness, his mother suggested he try acting. Following her advice, he joined a drama club. This experience helped him come out of his shell and discover his passion for acting.

6. His rise to stardom

Kim Soo Hyun’s breakout role came in the teen drama Dream High in 2011. In this show, he plays a character from the countryside who turns out to be a music genius. This role brought him a lot of attention and praise, making him a well-known actor. His performance in Dream High was a turning point in his career, showcasing his talent and helping him gain many fans.

7. PUBG player

While serving in the military, he was seen playing PUBG at a PC cafe during his day off. This sighting quickly caught the attention of fans and gamers alike. Despite his busy schedule, he managed to find some time to enjoy his favorite game.

8. Underwear model

Before becoming an actor, Kim Soo Hyun helped his friend by modeling underwear for an online shopping mall. Despite the unusual start, it didn’t stop him from becoming one of South Korea’s top actors. This fun fact adds a unique twist to his journey to stardom.

9. Model TaxPayer

In 2015, Kim Soo Hyun received an award from the local tax office for being an exemplary taxpayer. This recognition highlights his responsible and honest nature, showing that he not only excels in his acting career but also in fulfilling his civic duties

10. Loves animals

Kim Soo Hyun loves animals and once organized a fan meeting to support animal protection. This event showed his caring nature and dedication to helping animals. Using his popularity to raise awareness, he encouraged his fans to join him in protecting animals.

