10 fantasy K-drama characters we wish were real: Gong Yoo from Goblin, IU from Hotel del Luna, and more

Ever wanted K-drama characters to come to life? Check out our list of the top 10 fantasy characters we wish would live among us.

By Pujya Doss
Published on Aug 22, 2024  |  06:44 PM IST |  10.9K
Imagine if our favorite fantasy K-drama characters were real! Gong Yoo from Goblin would be a wise and charming protector, always ready to lend a helping hand with his supernatural powers. IU’s Jang Man-wol from Hotel del Luna would bring a touch of elegance and mystery to our world, running a hotel for ghosts with her sharp wit and stylish outfits.

We’d also love to meet the nine-tailed fox from Tale of the Nine-Tailed, who could share ancient wisdom and thrilling stories. And who wouldn’t want to be friends with the lovable grim reaper from Tomorrow With You, who balances his dark duties with a kind heart? Not just these, but many more fantasy superheroes from K-dramas. 

These characters, with their unique abilities and charming personalities, would make our everyday lives a lot more magical and exciting.

Here are the top 10 fantasy K-drama characters we wish were real.

1. Goblin

Kim Shin, played by Gong Yoo in Goblin, is an immortal goblin with a heart of gold. He’s always ready to help those in need, using his supernatural powers to protect and guide. 

His kind-hearted nature and timeless wisdom make him a beloved character among K-drama fans. Wouldn’t it be amazing to have someone like him in our lives?

2. Hotel Del Luna

Jang Man-wol, played by IU in Hotel del Luna, is a charismatic and stylish hotel owner with a mysterious past. Her elegance and sharp wit make her a captivating character. She runs a hotel for ghosts, blending charm with a touch of mystery. 

K-drama fans love her unique personality and intriguing backstory. Wouldn’t it be fascinating to meet someone like her?

 


3. My love from the star

Do Min-Joon, played by Kim Soo-Hyun in My Love from the Star, is an alien with superpowers who has lived on Earth for centuries. His extraordinary abilities and timeless wisdom make him a fascinating character. 

K-drama fans love his mysterious charm and the way he navigates life among humans. Wouldn’t it be incredible to meet someone like him?

 


4. Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Lee Yeon, played by Lee Dong-Wook in Tale of the Nine-Tailed is a charming nine-tailed fox who protects humans from evil spirits. His captivating presence and heroic deeds make him a beloved character among K-drama fans. 

With his ancient wisdom and supernatural abilities, he ensures the safety of humans while adding a touch of magic to their lives. Wouldn’t it be amazing to meet someone like him?

 


5. My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Cha Dae-Woong, played by Lee Seung-gi in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, is a thrill-seeker who unexpectedly falls for a mystical nine-tailed fox. His journey is filled with humor, romance, and fantasy, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans who love a blend of adventure and supernatural elements.

 Dae-woong’s character is relatable and charming, capturing the hearts of viewers with his daring and heartfelt story.

 


6. Bring It On, Ghost

Park Bong-pal, played by Ok Taec-yeon in Bring It On, Ghost, is a college student who battles ghosts while having a heart of gold. His character combines bravery and kindness, making him a favorite among K-drama fans. The mix of supernatural action and heartfelt moments in his story is perfect for those who enjoy a blend of excitement and emotion.

Bring It On, Ghost

7. The Bride of Habaek

Yoon So-ah, played by Shin Se-Kyung in The Bride of Habaek, is a practical psychiatrist who unexpectedly gets involved with a water god. Her story blends reality with fantasy, offering K-drama fans a mix of romance and mythical elements. 

So-ah’s character is relatable and intriguing, making her journey with the water god a captivating watch for those who enjoy unique and enchanting dramas.

 


8. Angel’s Last Mission: Love

Kim Dan, played by L in Angel’s Last Mission: Love, is a playful angel tasked with helping a blind ballerina find love. His character brings a mix of humor, charm, and heartwarming moments to the story. 

K-drama fans will enjoy the blend of romance and fantasy as Kim Dan navigates his mission, making it a delightful and touching watch.

 


9. Evergreen

Oh Soo, played by Lee Jong-hyun in Evergreen, is a charming barista with a magical twist. His coffee isn’t just delicious; it has the power to make people fall in love. Fans of K-dramas will enjoy watching how his enchanted brews create romantic entanglements and heartwarming moments. It’s a delightful mix of fantasy and romance that keeps viewers hooked.

 

 


10. W: Two Worlds

Kang Chul, played by Lee Jong-suk in W: Two Worlds, is a webtoon character who astonishingly crosses into the real world. His journey blurs the lines between fiction and reality, creating thrilling and unexpected twists. K-drama fans will be captivated by his adventures as he navigates this new dimension, bringing a unique blend of action, romance, and fantasy to the screen.

Latest Articles