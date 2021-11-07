10 favourite moments from ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ Ep 4

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:31 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
In the SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster
In the SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster : courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
The BTS boys are basically our weekly friends now. Let’s take a look at what they were up to this time.

1. Foot Volleyball winner:
With the last episode ending on a cliffhanger, everyone was curious to see who would win the epic foot volleyball match between the BTS members. Finally, after dragging the 13 point game to 25 points with over 10 deuces, RM, Jimin and V’s team took a winning bow.

2. Olympics: 
Like the rest of the world, BTS are fans of their country’s Olympic players, lending full support and celebrating their wins with just as much enthusiasm as any of us. The nail-biting tension and the celebratory dance, they did it all.

3. Finger food:
After a long day, some members pulled the covers over their heads while J-Hope and Jimin grabbed their gaming consoles for a fun round. Member SUGA lent his Chef skills to make some finger food for them and looked proud when they enjoyed it.

4. Horror room:
Jimin and J-Hope then went on to have some horror time discovering the abandoned houses behind their rooms and decided to try their fears. Jimin planned a prank on his hyung that left him cursing, much to the delight of the younger member.

5. RM’s debt:
RM feels indebted to his fellow members who have helped him out with his one major issue, his lack of cooking skills. Though funny, we applaud his attempts to make his own cup ramen that ended with a lot of finger burns and a peaceful meal.

6. Jin cooking:
Jin, for the first time, seemed embarrassed of his own cooking as he seemed to have ruined 2 fried eggs. He promptly requested the cameraman to not shoot his failed attempts.

7. NamJin singing:
RM and Jin sang the lyrics of their own song, complete with all the feels. The caption rightfully called them soulmates and we couldn’t agree more.

8. Taekook:
The two youngest returned in a sweet exchange where V asked Jungkook to help make some food for him and the latter obliged paying careful attention to details. Their teasing to each other didn’t cease throughout making for another fun anecdote.

9. New album?
SUGA and Jungkook went into the camper van to record for an upcoming album as the captions claimed and fans cannot keep calm. RM hinted at a song like ‘Idol’ and we are already readying our dancing shoes.

10. Jin’s flip:
Jin’s day came a full circle when he was finally able to successfully flip a jeon without making it break. He did credit J-Hope’s dancing skills for it!

