10 favourite moments from ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ Ep 4

The BTS boys are basically our weekly friends now. Let’s take a look at what they were up to this time.

1. Foot Volleyball winner:

With the last episode ending on a cliffhanger, everyone was curious to see who would win the epic foot volleyball match between the BTS members. Finally, after dragging the 13 point game to 25 points with over 10 deuces, RM, Jimin and V’s team took a winning bow.

2. Olympics:

Like the rest of the world, BTS are fans of their country’s Olympic players, lending full support and celebrating their wins with just as much enthusiasm as any of us. The nail-biting tension and the celebratory dance, they did it all.

BTS WHILE WATCHING OLYMPICS, LOOK AT THEIR REACTIONS pic.twitter.com/fUBVPL63Jk — (@MadyLhyn) November 7, 2021

3. Finger food:

After a long day, some members pulled the covers over their heads while J-Hope and Jimin grabbed their gaming consoles for a fun round. Member SUGA lent his Chef skills to make some finger food for them and looked proud when they enjoyed it.

Suga making food for hobi and jimin as a snack

So sweetest pic.twitter.com/2M3CxKnitl — (@fangirllbangtan) November 5, 2021

4. Horror room:

Jimin and J-Hope then went on to have some horror time discovering the abandoned houses behind their rooms and decided to try their fears. Jimin planned a prank on his hyung that left him cursing, much to the delight of the younger member.

Exploring an abandoned house with Jimin and Hobi must be so fun. pic.twitter.com/Du0LHVr2mh — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) November 5, 2021

5. RM’s debt:

RM feels indebted to his fellow members who have helped him out with his one major issue, his lack of cooking skills. Though funny, we applaud his attempts to make his own cup ramen that ended with a lot of finger burns and a peaceful meal.

nobody, not even RM, just our mad scientist struggling with a cup of ramen.pic.twitter.com/STFXeHeUMp — park lolu (@anythingmimi) November 5, 2021

6. Jin cooking:

Jin, for the first time, seemed embarrassed of his own cooking as he seemed to have ruined 2 fried eggs. He promptly requested the cameraman to not shoot his failed attempts.

Jin I'm with you bcz my eggs always fail

I can't make perfect egg till now #BTSinTheSOOP2 #jin pic.twitter.com/4tcXIrQj9i — jk (piece of peace) (@jeonash_twt) November 6, 2021

7. NamJin singing:

RM and Jin sang the lyrics of their own song, complete with all the feels. The caption rightfully called them soulmates and we couldn’t agree more.

8. Taekook:

The two youngest returned in a sweet exchange where V asked Jungkook to help make some food for him and the latter obliged paying careful attention to details. Their teasing to each other didn’t cease throughout making for another fun anecdote.

taehyung asking jungkook to help him cooking is the cutest thing pic.twitter.com/aVe84nn2kf — (@justletmeloveJK) November 6, 2021

9. New album?

SUGA and Jungkook went into the camper van to record for an upcoming album as the captions claimed and fans cannot keep calm. RM hinted at a song like ‘Idol’ and we are already readying our dancing shoes.

BTS NEW ALBUM SOON! AND WE’RE GETTING MORE EXCITING SONGS LIKE IDOL ?! I CAN’T WAIT @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/KpYbkMPYQf — yours out now! (@vminggukx) November 5, 2021

10. Jin’s flip:

Jin’s day came a full circle when he was finally able to successfully flip a jeon without making it break. He did credit J-Hope’s dancing skills for it!

First is flipping the jeon, then after that Hobi compliments on Jin’s handsome looks. And he boasts about it too. A typical Kim Seokjin behaviour.pic.twitter.com/2d7rYJSiYj — (@lovelyexotannie) November 6, 2021

