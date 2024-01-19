10 fun facts about South Korea’s culture that will blow your mind

South Korea is a coulorful and vibrant country with their own unique traditions and heritage. The country is officially called the Republic of Korea with Seoul as its capital. The country has a mix of traditional values and cultures. In addition to that, people have also adapted traditions from other cultures and made them their own. One of the interesting facts about South Korea is that when a child is born, they are considered to be 1 year old and hence their age system works differently from ours. Here is a look at some more fun facts about South Korea.

10 astounding fun facts about South Korea

1. Varieties of Kimchi

Kimchi is a fermented side dish which is a must-have with all meals for South Koreans. There are distinct varieties of Kimchi. There are more than 180 recognized varieties of Kimchi. The interesting part is that there can be no limit to the number of possibilities. Baechu Kimchi is the most common form which is made with Napa cabbages and a spice blend.

2. Unbelievably fast food delivery

South Korea is known for their super fast food delivery. Food can be delivered anytime from anywhere and it reaches within a stipulated time. There are various apps which let the users get food delivered. On top of that, local shops also have their own delivery system. Many dramas and films also portray this culture of food delivery.

Advertisement

3. Eccentric museums

The country has its own set of weird museums that one can visit. Poopoo Land in Seoul is a theme park. Additionally, there is also Haewoojae Museum which is a toilet-shaped museum.

4. Ways of greetings

South Korean people always ask each other if they have had a meal. That’s their way of asking if the other person has been well. Many times people also make indefinite plans to catch a meal together while both parties know that that meal might never happen.

5. Seaweed production

The peninsula country accounts for producing more than 90% of the world’s seaweed. Seaweed is a very important part of Korean cuisine. From Kimbap to Miyeokguk and more; many of their dishes include seaweed. Miyeokguk is a special dish which is eaten on one’s birthday in honour of their mother. Seaweed has beneficial nutrients important for a woman who is expecting and hence to celebrate motherhood, people eat this dish.

6. Writing names with red ink

Writing names in red ink is considered to be a bad omen. Red ink is used to symbolize a person who has passed away or is on the verge of passing away. Therefore people don’t write names in red color.

7. Gifting fruits

There is a tradition of gifting fruits to one another. Many fruits are exotic and expensive so people prefer to give them as gifts. Additionally, after a meal, people enjoy fruits as desserts instead of having sweets and baked goods. It is a healthier option and also provides much-needed sweetness after a meal.

8. Internet

It is a well-known fact that South Korea provides one of the fastest internet speeds in the world. Hence there is also a big culture of playing video games and enjoying e-sports. There are various popular e-sports player known for their skills and talents. The fast internet boosts the technology of the nation.

9. Fear of ceiling fan deaths

Curiously, no household in South Korea uses a ceiling fan. People believe that keeping the ceiling fan turned over for a long period of time is lethal for a person. This is why people prefer to use the smaller table fans and such. Even though this rumor has been debunked several times, people stick to not using them and now it has just become a cultural phenomenon.

Advertisement

10. Gifting toilet paper and detergent

People in South Korea gift each other toilet paper and detergents. It is given as a bit of good luck. Toilet paper is rolled out and hence it symbolizes the unravelling of life without any hindrances. Detergent is associated with prosperity as it froths bubbles and expands. These gifts are usually given during housewarming. Not only do they have a positive meaning, but they also are useful for people who shift homes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Like Flowers in Sand starring Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung sets new personal best ratings before finale week