10 K-drama and OTT releases to watch in December 2025: The Price of Confession, Made in Korea and Surely Tomorrow

The last month of the year is coming in with a bang! December 2025 has a bunch of fun and exciting Korean-language releases for the fans of Hallyu to sit back and enjoy with a cup of hot chocolate beside the fireplace. Here’s your full watchlist.

1. The Price of Confession

An Yun Su is an art teacher who lives her life sincerely. One day, her husband is killed suspiciously, and she’s held responsible. Unable to protect herself, she is imprisoned, where she meets a strange woman named Mo Eun. The latter offers to strike a deal- she’ll confess to killing her husband, but in turn, the former must actually kill another person. Meanwhile, a prosecutor and a lawyer end up digging deep into the case.

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Sun Kyu

Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Sun Kyu Director: Lee Jeong Hyo

Lee Jeong Hyo No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Crime

Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Crime Release Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

2. Surely Tomorrow/ Waiting for Gyeong Do

Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo used to be lovers in their early twenties and once again in their late twenties. But life took them separate ways, only to bring them back together many years later. He is now a journalist covering the cheating scandal of a chaebol and his wife, who happens to be his first love.

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Gi Doong, Jo Min Kook

Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Gi Doong, Jo Min Kook Director: Im Hyun Wook

Im Hyun Wook No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: December 6, 2025

December 6, 2025 Where to watch: JTBC, Prime Video

3. Pro Bono

Kang David is a former prosecutor turned influencer cum public interest lawyer. Content with his materialistic life, he enjoys his fame across thousands of followers on social media. He comes across a woman named Park Gi Ppeum, who is the opposite of him and wishes to take her work seriously. They must now work together with the non-profit organization Pro Bono to use their money for good work.

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyun Suk, Lee Yoo Young

Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyun Suk, Lee Yoo Young Director: Kim Seong Yoon

Kim Seong Yoon No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Law, Life, Drama

Comedy, Law, Life, Drama Release Date: December 6, 2025

December 6, 2025 Where to watch: TVING

4. Culinary Class Wars 2

The beloved Korean cooking competition returns for Season 2 with renewed fervor as white and black spoons try their best to protect and reveal their identities, respectively. Following an immensely successful debut season, the show is expected to make some crucial changes while maintaining the format, introducing the best of the best as its participants.

Cast: Baek Jong Won, Ahn Sung Jae, Lee Jun, Heo Deok Jun, Son Jong Won, Venerable Sunjae

Baek Jong Won, Ahn Sung Jae, Lee Jun, Heo Deok Jun, Son Jong Won, Venerable Sunjae Director: Kim Hak Min and Kim Eun Ji

Kim Hak Min and Kim Eun Ji Genre: Food, Reality TV

Food, Reality TV Release Date: December 16, 2025

December 16, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

5. Villains

A skilled criminal named J wreaks havoc in the lives of two people who are waiting to hunt him down and take revenge. As he gets more powerful and identifies a corrupt official who could serve his cause, they get closer to catching him, and thus begins a showdown unlike any other.

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Kwak Do Won, Lee Bum Soo, Lee Min Jung, Kim Jae Yong, Ryu Ji Won

Yoo Ji Tae, Kwak Do Won, Lee Bum Soo, Lee Min Jung, Kim Jae Yong, Ryu Ji Won Director: Jin Hyeok

Jin Hyeok No. of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Drama

Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Drama Release Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Where to watch: TVING

6. Love Me

Seo Jun Gyeong is an unmarried OB-GYN who is fond of her work. However, behind her successful and content life is her loneliness. Having run away from her collapsing family, she aims to live fiercely, only to come across a man who finally understands her and appreciates her.

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Se Ah, Chang Ryul, Kim Da Hyun

Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Se Ah, Chang Ryul, Kim Da Hyun Director: Jo Young Min (Remake of Swedish series of the same name)

Jo Young Min (Remake of Swedish series of the same name) No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Romance, Drama, Melodrama

Romance, Drama, Melodrama Release Date: December 19, 2025

December 19, 2025 Where to watch: JTBC

7. The Great Flood

A disastrous flood sweeps across Earth in a near-future world. Trapped inside an apartment building, a researcher and her son try their best to come out alive despite all the hurdles that stand in their way.

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Park Hae Soo, Kwon Eun Seong, Yuna, Kang Bin, Kim Kyu Na, Kim Byung Nam

Kim Da Mi, Park Hae Soo, Kwon Eun Seong, Yuna, Kang Bin, Kim Kyu Na, Kim Byung Nam Director: Kim Byung Woo

Kim Byung Woo Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi Release Date: December 19, 2025

December 19, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

8. I Dol I

A popular lawyer, Maeng Se Na, known for her skills in solving unusual cases, is secretly a K-pop boy group fan. After her favorite idol is embroiled in a murder mystery, she takes up his counsel by hiding her admiration and helps him while uncovering a truth that shakes her. Do Ra lk used to be a famed star until one day his life was snatched away, and he was turned into a criminal suspect.

Cast: Choi Soo Young, Kim Jae Young, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, Park Jeong Woo

Choi Soo Young, Kim Jae Young, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, Park Jeong Woo Director: Lee Gwang Young

Lee Gwang Young No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Mystery, Comedy, Law, Romance

Mystery, Comedy, Law, Romance Release Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV

9. Made in Korea

Having already confirmed its season 2 even before the premiere of its first one, Made in Korea is set in the 1970s. It follows a man named Baek Gi Tae, who is greedy and would stop at nothing to achieve what he wants. He comes across prosecutor Jang Geon Young, who aims to stop him at all costs. With contempt framing the lives of many across multiple countries, the how aims to bring on a thrilling watch.

Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Hyun Bin, Woo Do Hwan, Won Ji An, Seo Eun Soo, Cho Yeo Jung, Jung Sung Il

Jung Woo Sung, Hyun Bin, Woo Do Hwan, Won Ji An, Seo Eun Soo, Cho Yeo Jung, Jung Sung Il Director: Woo Min Ho

Woo Min Ho No. of episodes: 6

6 Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Political

Action, Thriller, Mystery, Political Release Date: December 24, 2025

December 24, 2025 Where to watch: Disney+

10. Cashero

Kang Sang Ung is a public servant unlike any other. He has supernatural powers which make him as strong as the money he owns. However, fate has different plans in store for him as he is unable to maintain a high value and gets weaker by the day. The twists lie in his girlfriend’s support and the formation of a supernatural squad that aims to protect the weak.

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na, Lee Chae Min

Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na, Lee Chae Min Director: Lee Chang Min

Lee Chang Min No. of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy Release Date: December 26, 2025

December 26, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

